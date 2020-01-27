You are here

France urges US to stay in fight against extremists in Africa’s Sahel

French Minister of the Armies Florence Parly meets with French officers of the Barkhane counter-terrorism operation in Africa’s Sahel region, at the Barkhane base near Niamey in Niger. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Defense Minister Florence Parly to meet with US counterparts to discuss the crisis in the Sahel
  • France relies on US intelligence and logistics for its 4,500-strong mission in the Sahel
PARIS/WASHINGTON: France hopes “good sense” will prevail and the United States will not slash support for French military operations in West Africa, where groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh are expanding their foothold.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made the appeal as Defense Minister Florence Parly was due to meet US counterparts on Monday to discuss the crisis in the Sahel, a band of scrubland south of the Sahara.

The Pentagon announced plans last year to withdraw hundreds of military personnel from Africa as it redirects resources to address challenges from China and Russia after two decades focused on counter-terrorism operations. Those cuts could deepen following an ongoing global troop review spearheaded by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The possibility has alarmed France, which relies on US intelligence and logistics for its 4,500-strong mission in the Sahel. The deaths of 13 French soldiers in a helicopter crash during a combat mission in Mali in November increased France’s determination to secure more support in the zone.

France believes it is time to increase, not ease, pressure on militants to prevent “Daesh from rebuilding in the Sahel,” a senior French defense ministry official told Reuters.

Parly will put her case on Monday to Esper and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

“I hope they will be rational to keep this partnership … and that good sense will prevail,” le Drian told reporters.

The US currently has 6,000 military personnel in Africa. Although some experts say a repositioning of forces is overdue, many US officials share French concerns about relieving pressure on militants in Africa.

“Any withdrawal or reduction would likely result in a surge in violent extremist attacks on the continent and beyond,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Chris Coons wrote in a letter to Esper this month.

Former colonial power France intervened in 2013 to drive back militants who had seized northern Mali the previous year. Fighters have since regrouped and spread. Over the past year, militants have stepped up attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Although groups in the Sahel are believed to have the intent to carry out attacks against the United States, they are not currently believed to have the capacity to do so, officials say.

General Francois Lecointre, chief of staff of the French armed forces, told Reuters that the loss of US intelligence from intercepted communications would be the “biggest setback.”

“I’m doing my utmost to prevent this from happening,” he said, adding that French drone-based spying systems would not be operational until year-end.

France said this month it would deploy 220 additional troops to the region, despite rising anti-French sentiment in some countries and criticism at home that its forces are bogged down.

Parly recently visited the Sahel with counterparts from Portugal, Sweden and Estonia to press European allies to do more, especially by contributing special forces to a new French-led unit due to be set up this year.

One of the main aims of the outfit, officials said, is to improve coordination between regional troops and French planes able to carry out air strikes.

So far, take-up has been limited with only Estonia committing 40 troops, while discussions continue with eight nations. Germany has refused to take part.

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits southern Iran — state TV

Updated 27 January 2020
Reuters

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits southern Iran — state TV

  • There were no fatalities, but there was structural damage to homes in the area of the quake
Updated 27 January 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV reported.
There were no fatalities, but there was structural damage to homes in the area of the quake, which hit near the town of Khane Zenian, the head of emergency services for Fars province said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Assessment teams have been dispatched to the quake site, which is not a very populous area, the head of rescue for Iran’s Red Crescent, Morteza Salimi, told state TV.
Posts on social media said that the earthquake had been felt by residents of the provincial capital Shiraz, approximately 50 km (30 miles) away from the epicenter.

