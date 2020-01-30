You are here

Abdul Aziz Al-Jurayyan
Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

  • Al-Jurayyan received his bachelor’s degree in surgery and medicine from King Saud University
  • He obtained his master’s in surgery from Western University in Canada in 2016
Abdul Aziz Al-Jurayyan has been the president of the Saudi Orthopedic Association since May 2019. In 2007, Al-Jurayyan received his bachelor’s degree in surgery and medicine from King Saud University (KSU), in the same year he was an intern at the university.

The Saudi Orthopedic Association will organize its 9th conference on Saturday. Al-Jurayyan said that the three-day conference would address recent research and technologies in orthopedics, and include topics such as joint replacement surgery, sports medicine, bone fracture repairs and pediatric orthopedic surgery.

Al-Jurayyan was, from 2010 to 2015, a fellow of The Royal College of Surgeons of Canada in the orthopedic surgery residency program at McGill University.

He obtained his master’s in surgery from Western University in Canada in 2016. He also obtained a certificate in safety, quality, informatics and leadership from Harvard Medical School in the US in 2017.

He started his career in 2015 as a clinical fellow for adult hip and knee reconstruction in London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). He then moved to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in 2016, also as a clinical fellow, for trauma and lower limb reconstruction until 2017.

Besides his fellowships at LHSC and Sunnybrook, Al-Jurayyan was a teaching assistant at KSU between 2008 and 2017.

He currently holds several roles at KSU, being an assistant professor and a consultant orthopedic surgeon since 2017, and the head of the media and documentation unit at the college of medicine since 2018. Since 2019 he has also served as the head of the day surgery unit.

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh

Updated 30 January 2020

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh

Updated 30 January 2020

RIYADH: An energy efficiency seminar was organized by the Saudi Electronics and Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) in cooperation with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The seminar was held at Japanese Embassy in Riyadh in partnership with the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center.

Hirofumi Miyake, interim Japanese chargé d’affaires in Riyadh, stressed the importance of energy saving and conservation and mentioned that Japan had been making enormous contributions to the policymaking processes in Saudi Arabia.

SEHAI executive director, Ismael Mufarreh, said that the seminar aimed to address the rationalization of energy consumption and increase efficiency in various sectors. He said trainees at SEHAI would also be given comprehensive training in the field energy conservation. 

