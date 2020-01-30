Indian ambassador holds reception aboard coast guard ship

DAMMAM: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia held a reception onboard the ICGS Samudra Paheredar.

The ship arrived at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on Jan. 29 for a three-day visit aimed at enhancing bilateral defense ties.

Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed emphasized the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries as confirmed through visits by each nation’s leaders.

He said that the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India last February was one of the most important milestones in expanding the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Saudi Arabia in October.

Growing bilateral ties have been reflected in the announcement of Saudi investments in India worth $100 billion, an increase in India’s Hajj quota from 170,000 to 200,000; the release of 850 Indian prisoners held in Saudi prisons for minor offenses, and the confirmation of India as one of the Kingdom’s strategic partner countries under the Vision 2030 reform plan, complete with a proposal to set up a high-level partnership council.

The ambassador stressed the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, where there has been an increase in trade, and said Indians formed one of the Kingdom’s largest expatriate communities and that they were known for their discipline and commitment.

Samudra Paheredar is a pollution control vessel that was commissioned in July 2012 by the then chief of the naval staff, Admiral Nirmal Verma.

The ship is 94 metres long and has a displacement of more than 4,000 tons. It is manned by 14 officers and 100 specialist personnel.

Sayeed said that India and the ship were ready to contribute to the tasks of oil pollution control with the Kingdom because it was a common challenge.

