Indian ambassador holds reception aboard coast guard ship

The ship arrived at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on Jan. 29 for a three-day visit
The ship arrived at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on Jan. 29 for a three-day visit
The ship arrived at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on Jan. 29 for a three-day visit
The ship arrived at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on Jan. 29 for a three-day visit
The ship arrived at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on Jan. 29 for a three-day visit
Updated 38 min 51 sec ago
Bander Abdulaziz

Updated 38 min 51 sec ago
Bander Abdulaziz

DAMMAM: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia held a reception onboard the ICGS Samudra Paheredar. 

The ship arrived at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on Jan. 29 for a three-day visit aimed at enhancing bilateral defense ties.

Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed emphasized the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries as confirmed through visits by each nation’s leaders.

He said that the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India last February was one of the most important milestones in expanding the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Saudi Arabia in October.

Growing bilateral ties have been reflected in the announcement of Saudi investments in India worth $100 billion, an increase in India’s Hajj quota from 170,000 to 200,000; the release of 850 Indian prisoners held in Saudi prisons for minor offenses, and the confirmation of India as one of the Kingdom’s strategic partner countries under the Vision 2030 reform plan, complete with a proposal to set up a high-level partnership council.

The ambassador stressed the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, where there has been an increase in trade, and said Indians formed one of the Kingdom’s largest expatriate communities and that they were known for their discipline and commitment.

Samudra Paheredar is a pollution control vessel that was commissioned in July 2012 by the then chief of the naval staff, Admiral Nirmal Verma.

The ship is 94 metres long and has a displacement of more than 4,000 tons. It is manned by 14 officers and 100 specialist personnel.

Sayeed said that India and the ship were ready to contribute to the tasks of oil pollution control with the Kingdom because it was a common challenge. 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Egyptian joint maritime training exercise ends

Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

Saudi-Egyptian joint maritime training exercise ends

  • The drills involved several days of activities centered around Egypt’s Red Sea naval base at Safaga
Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: A major Saudi-Egyptian maritime training exercise on Thursday drew to a close with organizers hailing it a great success.

Codenamed Morgan-16, drills involved several days of activities centered around Egypt’s Red Sea naval base at Safaga, 53 km south of Hurghada, and included a mock battle and the use of live ammunition.

The joint training also concentrated on naval self-defense measures, wireless communication, electronic warfare, and search and rescue operations for stricken aircraft and ships.

During a mock battle, marine units were presented with a fast-moving military scenario which exercise organizers said they handled with “accuracy and skill.”

As part of a shooting drill, teams used live ammunition to destroy hostile surface targets and secure marine units against air attacks, and other aspects of the training including refueling at sea and the interpretation of practical data on unusual threats. 

Special forces attached to the Saudi and Egyptian navies carried out a practical demonstration on the activities of visitation and inspection rights as well as vertical and horizontal intrusion techniques.

There was also training on methods for conducting island raids.

Several high-ranking officers from the Saudi and Egyptian armed forces attended the joint exercises which culminated with a closing ceremony on Thursday.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

