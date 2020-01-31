Saudi Arabia donates $1 million to UN Alliance of Civilizations

You are here

This contribution from the Kingdom comes as a part of the $3 million Saudi Arabia pledged to provide in support of the UNAOC's work over the next three years.
SPA

  • This came during a meeting with the high representative of the UNAOC, Miguel Angel Moratinos, in New York
SPA

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, on Thursday, delivered a $1 million check from the Kingdom in support of the plan of action, activities and programs of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).
This came during a meeting with the high representative of the UNAOC, Miguel Angel Moratinos, in New York.
Moratinos commended the great role played by Saudi Arabia in spreading the message of peace and love and its call for coexistence and rejection of hatred and violence.
This contribution from the Kingdom comes as a part of the $3 million Saudi Arabia pledged to provide in support of the UNAOC’s work over the next three years. 

Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan — a witness to authenticity and legacy 

  • The Jazan Mountains are host to more than 54,000 coffee trees farmed by 600 farmers, annually producing 300 tons of their beans
  • Al-Dayer province is a major tourist destination in Jazan
AL-DAYER: Owned by Gebran Al-Alaili Al-Maliki, Jabal Tallan Museum is a milestone in the cultural and tourism movement sweeping the mountainous provinces of Jazan region.
Although it is a private museum, it contains 8,000 rare artifacts, showcasing the legacy of the past.
The one-story, round-shaped museum features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, some leather goods, women’s clothing, a collection of ancient weapons used in wars and some stone tools.
During the coffee festival annually held by the province, a large turnout of visitors flock to the pavilion eager to learn about the artifacts, which include many pots and agricultural tools, as well as daggers and household mattresses used by past inhabitants of the mountain.
The owner of the museum said that it took him 32 years to collect his artifacts in an attempt to preserve the relics of the mountain sector of Jazan, which nearly disappeared.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Dayer Bani Malek province in the Jazan region is characterized by its stone castles and fortresses and agricultural terraces that produce the finest coffee.
It is also home for the first football field carved from the rock, making the province an important touristic and economic hub.
Castles and stone forts housing artifacts and rock inscriptions are spread across the peaks and in the flanks of the mountains of the province.
These installations were built in a unique design and rare geometric form, some of which date back to the pre-Islamic era.
Al-Dayer province is also specialized in cultivating coffee trees that produce high quality Khoulani coffee, one of the world’s finest varieties.
The Jazan Mountains are host to more than 54,000 coffee trees farmed by 600 farmers, annually producing 300 tons of their delicious beans.
The province celebrates its coffee trees by holding a festival attended by the governor of the region, some officials and people interested in coffee from around the world.
Al-Dayer province is a major tourist destination in Jazan thanks to its wonderful views, charming nature and appealing high-peaked green mountains.
It is the largest mountain province of Jazan, with a population of about 100,000 spread across 420 villages.

