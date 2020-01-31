NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, on Thursday, delivered a $1 million check from the Kingdom in support of the plan of action, activities and programs of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).
This came during a meeting with the high representative of the UNAOC, Miguel Angel Moratinos, in New York.
Moratinos commended the great role played by Saudi Arabia in spreading the message of peace and love and its call for coexistence and rejection of hatred and violence.
This contribution from the Kingdom comes as a part of the $3 million Saudi Arabia pledged to provide in support of the UNAOC’s work over the next three years.
Saudi Arabia donates $1 million to UN Alliance of Civilizations
https://arab.news/pfmav
Saudi Arabia donates $1 million to UN Alliance of Civilizations
- This came during a meeting with the high representative of the UNAOC, Miguel Angel Moratinos, in New York
NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, on Thursday, delivered a $1 million check from the Kingdom in support of the plan of action, activities and programs of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).