Exxon Mobil quarterly profit falls 5.2 percent on weak refining and chemical margins

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

  • Net income attributable to Exxon fell to $5.69 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $6 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier
HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil has reported a 5.2 percent drop in fourth quarter profit, as assets sales propped up flat year-over-year oil and gas output and weakness in its refining and chemicals businesses.
Oil companies last quarter suffered from weaker prices for their products, and in Exxon’s case it has been spending heavily to boost its oil output to reverse production declines.
The Exxon Mobil stock is down nearly 29 percent since Chief Executive Darren Woods took over three years ago. Its production in the Permian Basin, the largest US shale field, was up 54 percent from a year ago.  But quarterly profits on US production were down 74 percent as the company spent heavily to boost output and suffered from lower natural gas prices.
Overall, the exploration and production business, its largest, benefited the most from the sale of production assets in Norway for $4.5 billion to Vår Energi AS.
Analysts said the weakness across its businesses means Exxon will still have to borrow to cover its shareholder dividend.
Investors have been pushing oil companies to improve their returns by increasing dividends or share buybacks.
Exxon has frozen its share repurchases except for offsetting dilution for employee awards.
“Unlike its peers, the company is not generating free cash flow given its large capital spending program,” said Jennifer Rowland, analyst with Edward Jones.
Net income attributable to Exxon fell to $5.69 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $6 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, per share earnings were 41 cents, below Wall Street’s consensus expectation of 43 cents, according to Refinitiv. Analysts earlier this month had slashed estimates from 71 cents after the company warned of weakness in chemicals and refining.

Unlike its peers, the company (Exxon Mobil) is not generating free cash flow given its large capital spending program.

Jennifer Rowland, Analyst with Edward Jones

The largest US oil producer’s oil and gas output rose less than 1 percent to 4.02 million barrels per day in the quarter, the sixth quarter in a row of year-over year gains.
Earlier this week, the company raised its Guyana oil estimates by 2 billion barrels, bringing total recoverable oil and gas resources from the discovery to more than 8 billion barrels.
Also on Friday, Chevron posted a fourth quarter loss as the oil major booked an impairment charge of $10.4 billion related largely to a deep-water Gulf of Mexico project, shale gas assets in Appalachia and the Kitmat LNG project in Canada.
The company had in December warned of up to $11 billion in asset writedowns and said it was considering the sale of its stake in the Appalachian shale and in the proposed Kitmat project.
Net loss attributable to Chevron was $6.61 billion, or $3.51 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $3.73 billion, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.
The company also booked a gain of $1.2 billion in the quarter on the sale of its UK Central North Sea assets.
Chevron’s net oil equivalent production was flat at 3.08 million barrels per day in the quarter, while average sales prices fell in the US and internationally.

A number of airlines have halted or reduced flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. (Reuters)
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

  • Disease scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide
LONDON: A coronavirus outbreak in China could cut oil demand by over 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year and drag on oil prices already beleaguered by oversupply, analysts and traders say.

The blow — equivalent to the capacity of a large oil refinery — will land mostly on demand for jet fuel in China, both the world’s top oil importer and one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, as strict travel curbs limit domestic travel and international carriers shun the country.
“As preventive measures focus mainly on aviation and public passenger transport, jet fuel will be the most susceptible ... for Q1 2020, China’s oil demand could be reduced by over 250,000 bpd,” said Yujiao Lei of Wood Mackenzie, and the energy consultancy lowered its forecast for world oil demand by 500,000 bpd for the same period.
“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak will likely be a one-off event, with its effect on oil demand focusing mainly on jet demand principally in China and to a lesser degree in East and Southeast Asia,” she added.
The virus has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic and killing 213 people — all of them in China.
Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs while global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.
Consultancy JLC said Chinese refinery activity had plunged by 15 percent in the last week, and a Chinese international trade agency said on Friday it would offer force force majeure certificates for firms unable to meet contracts due to the virus.
The virus scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide.
Asian refining margins for jet fuel languished close to their lowest in 2-1/2-year, while asking prices for crude varieties from as far afield as Angola, once coveted in the Chinese market, fell to their lowest levels in around a year.
FGE energy estimated as much as 840,000 barrels per day in February, but the market appeared braced for an impact on the wider economy should efforts to contain the sickness fail.
“As the peak of the contagion has yet to materialize much uncertainty remains on the impact on China’s economy and global growth,” Fitch Solutions Macro Research wrote in a note.
“The impact on China’s economy will be material the longer the virus takes to abate.”

