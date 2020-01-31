You are here

  • Home
  • No need for Liverpool to be busy in January window, says Klopp

No need for Liverpool to be busy in January window, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. (Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ehms

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

No need for Liverpool to be busy in January window, says Klopp

  • Liverpool is 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with just 14 games remaining
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the Reds’ forward planning meant there was no need to be busy in the January transfer window as they close in on a first league title in 30 years.

Klopp’s men are 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with just 14 games remaining.

The European champions secured the signing of Japanese international Takumi Minamino before the window even opened in December, but the former Salzburg midfielder is their only new recruit over the past month.

“The better the season is, the better the squad is, the less you have to do, the more you are happy with the players you have,” said Klopp on Friday.

“Which is always the plan in the summer, that you don’t have to be too busy in the winter.

“Injuries can change these ideas a lot — and we had injuries, but most of the players are back or coming back.”

Liverpool can extend their advantage at the top to 22 points with victory over an in-form Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Danny Ings has been the catalyst for the Saints’ climb up the table in recent weeks with seven wins in their last 11 games.

Ings left Liverpool for St. Mary’s in 2018 after an injury-ravaged spell at Anfield and Klopp is delighted the 27-year-old has refound form and fitness with 14 goals in 24 league appearances this season.

“Everybody in this building is so happy about the situation of Danny. Even if he is not anymore, he is still our boy, kind of, and we all follow each step of his career,” added the German.

“We are celebrating goals he scores — that will be different tomorrow obviously, but apart from the games against us we couldn’t wish him better than we do. He is such a wonderful person.”

Topics: Liverpool Juergen Klopp

Related

Sport
Goals from Salah and van Dijk see Liverpool brush aside Man Utd
Sport
Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United

Golf Saudi is driving toward a green future

Updated 26 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Golf Saudi is driving toward a green future

  • The initiative will adopt a comprehensive approach with a mission to instil a culture of environmental and ecological innovation
Updated 26 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Golf Saudi unveiled its progressive environmental strategy during tournament week of the Saudi International, powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. During the first day of press conferences, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, outlined a series of initiatives the group has put in place over the past 12 months, with particular reference to its pioneering environmental initiatives.

“It has been a productive 12 months, but we have only just begun,” said Al-Sorour. “A key driver has been our environmental strategy, bringing together a consortium of industry leaders to develop a national policy that will propel Saudi Arabia to the forefront of environmental development. It is of paramount importance to our national transformation and is a top priority.”

In its environmental strategy, Golf Saudi has aligned with the Golf Environment Organization (GEO) to develop a national program that advises and informs on best-practices across new developments.

The initiative will adopt a comprehensive approach with a mission to instil a culture of environmental and ecological innovation. GEO will collaborate with STRI, the sports turf consultancy, to achieve sustainability goals for low carbon, resource-efficient and ecologically rich golf courses. The aim is to create the most robust and progressive environmental and soil science strategy in world golf. 

In the same vein, a turf business has been created which draws on the expertise and resource of Atlas Turf International Ltd. to create a turf farm in the Kingdom that meets international sustainability standards. The farm will supply all Golf Saudi developments and landscaping projects with necessary turf requirements, minimizing transport and providing adapted grasses that require the lowest amounts of reclaimed water and other inputs, while delivering the highest quality.

Al-Sorour said: “Our objective is to create an ecosystem for golf in Saudi Arabia, ensuring that we can deal with a range of factors including tourism, job creation, sustainability and any environmental concerns. Hosting events such as the Saudi International, powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, has allowed us not only to lay down initial infrastructure but to also gain more exposure around the world, so people can begin to realize that we are serious about becoming a destination for golfers.”

To build on the initial progress made by Golf Saudi in its first year, a business summit is being held in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Feb. 2-4. The Golf Saudi Summit will welcome government ministers, senior executives and former players to give their take on the future of the game. 

Attendees will have the opportunity to tap into Golf Saudi’s development directly, through a series of panels, discussions and networking opportunities focused on real estate, corporate, tourism and business-to-business affairs.

“Our ambition is to showcase Saudi Arabia’s progress to date, ensuring golf plays a major part in delivering Vision 2030, including the positive socio-economic output of our golf investment,” continued Al Sorour. “The summit will bring industry leaders together to debate key topics, whilst engaging with Saudi stakeholders. This will create the best platform to do business and allow us to further our objectives.”

To ensure Golf Saudi achieves its aims, the organization has set a series of targets it would like to achieve by 2030. Set out against the designated five core pillars, these include increasing golf club membership to 20,000, ensuring more than one million Saudis have actively tried golf, attracting at least 5,000 international golf visitors per annum, hosting 60,000 visitors at Saudi-based golfing events every year and overseeing the construction of more than 20 new golf courses.

At the heart of Golf Saudi’s strategy is innovation and best practice. This pioneering spirit is a key requisite for the country’s cutting-edge strategy and will be a statement of intent for what Golf Saudi aims to achieve with its dynamic golf development program.

 

 

Topics: Golf Environment Organization (GEO) Saudi International Saudi Golf Federation King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Related

photos
Sport
Golf and music fans enjoy ‘The Ultimate Day Out’ at Saudi International
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mom, two kids to represent Saudi Arabia at international golf tournament

Latest updates

Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand
Golf Saudi is driving toward a green future
India’s growth slows to 5% as New Delhi vows revival
Draghi defends ECB record on critics’ home turf
What We Are Reading Today: Biodemography

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.