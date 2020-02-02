17k apply to be arbitrators at Saudi justice ministry

You are here

Picture shows the General Court in Riyadh 15 May 2005. (AFP)
  • 46% of the applicants are female
  • An arbitrator’s role is to settle disputes inside or outside courtrooms
RIYADH: Nearly 17,000 people applied to register as arbitrators in 20 days, the Saudi Justice Ministry revealed. Some 7,800 of the applicants (46 percent) are women.
An arbitrator’s role is to settle disputes inside or outside courtrooms. The applicants have various professional backgrounds, including 278 university professors, 29 doctors, 344 accountants, 1,155 attorneys, 2,380 teachers and 211 engineers.
More than 14,600 applicants have a bachelor’s degree, 1,785 hold a master’s and 417 have a Ph.D.
The ministry said the application stage is followed by the completion of registration through an aptitude test, passing the courses and personal interviews.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi justice ministry

Diplomats visit Diriyah’s Turaif quarter

  • Visitors were briefed on the unique and distinctive architecture
RIYADH: Members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Saudi Arabia, as well as their families, on Saturday visited the historical Turaif quarter of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

During the tour, which was organized by the Foreign Ministry, participants were told about ancient buildings including palaces, museums, the Grand Mosque of Al-Tarif and houses.

Visitors were briefed on the unique and distinctive architecture of the ancient buildings that reflects various historical eras of the Saudi state.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah

