17k apply to be arbitrators at Saudi justice ministry

Diplomats visit Diriyah’s Turaif quarter

RIYADH: Members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Saudi Arabia, as well as their families, on Saturday visited the historical Turaif quarter of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

During the tour, which was organized by the Foreign Ministry, participants were told about ancient buildings including palaces, museums, the Grand Mosque of Al-Tarif and houses.

Visitors were briefed on the unique and distinctive architecture of the ancient buildings that reflects various historical eras of the Saudi state.