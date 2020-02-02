17k apply to be arbitrators at Saudi justice ministry

RIYADH: Nearly 17,000 people applied to register as arbitrators in 20 days, the Saudi Justice Ministry revealed. Some 7,800 of the applicants (46 percent) are women.
An arbitrator’s role is to settle disputes inside or outside courtrooms. The applicants have various professional backgrounds, including 278 university professors, 29 doctors, 344 accountants, 1,155 attorneys, 2,380 teachers and 211 engineers.
More than 14,600 applicants have a bachelor’s degree, 1,785 hold a master’s and 417 have a Ph.D.
The ministry said the application stage is followed by the completion of registration through an aptitude test, passing the courses and personal interviews.
