Three Nigerian soldiers killed in militant attack

Nigerian soldiers patrol the village of Tungushe after fighters from the Islamic State West Africa raided the on October 12, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2020
AFP

  • Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province stormed into the town of Askira late Friday
  • ‘Our men repelled the terrorists but we lost three soldiers and two trucks’
KANO, Nigeria: Daesh-affiliated militants have killed three Nigerian soldiers and seized two military vehicles in an attack in violence-wracked northeastern Borno state, security sources and residents said Monday.
Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), stormed into the town of Askira late Friday in a dozen pickup trucks fitted with machine guns, leading to clashes with troops and local vigilantes.
“Our men repelled the terrorists but we lost three soldiers and two trucks,” a military officer said adding that the insurgents suffered “heavy casualties,” without giving a toll.
Vigilante Adamu Galadima said an ambush was laid for the militants following information they were heading to the town.
“It was an intense fight and they were forced to withdraw. Three soldiers were killed and five residents were injured by stray bullets,” he said.
Another vigilante, Peter Malgwui, said the retreating militants raided Kilangar village, 15 kilometers (10 miles) away, looting drugs from a clinic and burning it.
On Sunday, ISWAP released a statement claiming it killed seven Nigerian troops and seized three vehicles in the Askira attack.
ISWAP, which split from the Boko Haram militant group in 2016, has focused on targeting military installations and troops since mid-2018.
Askira Uba district, which lies near Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest stronghold, has witnessed repeated militant attacks.
The decade-long violence has killed 36,000 people in the northeast and displaced around two million from their homes, creating a dire humanitarian crisis.
The conflict has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military response to combat the militant groups.

Topics: Nigeria

Pakistan resumes flights to and from China

Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Muhammad Ishtiaq

Pakistan resumes flights to and from China

  • Two flights landed at Islamabad International Airport from China on Monday morning, carrying a total of 155 passengers
  • State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the airport to review screening arrangements for the arriving passengers
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Muhammad Ishtiaq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday resumed all flights to and from China, after putting them on hold for nearly a week due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.
Two flights landed at Islamabad International Airport from China on Monday morning, carrying a total of 155 passengers, the CAA said.
State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the airport to review screening arrangements for the arriving passengers, who comprised Pakistani and Chinese nationals.
On Jan. 29, Pakistan suspended all flights to and from China in the wake of the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 250 people worldwide.
According to the CAA, there are at least 22 non-stop flights between China and Pakistan on a weekly basis — two of them via Pakistan International Airlines, and 10 each via Air China and China Southern Airlines.
About 28,000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in Chinese universities, with more than 500 of them in Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak — according to data shared by the Foreign Office.
In a series of Twitter posts on Sunday, Mirza said Pakistan was acting responsibly by not evacuating its citizens from virus-hit areas in China, to stem the global spread of the disease.
“To the families of the Pakistani students in China: We fully understand your anxiety. Rest assured that we are working very hard to ensure their safety & wellbeing. And we are very closely monitoring the situation,” Mirza tweeted.
“We want to act responsibly in order not to become a reason for the global spread of #Coronarivus. WHO (World Health Organization) currently does not recommend evacuation. Our own risk assessment, WHO’s stance & China’s effective outbreak response are the reasons for our current decision at the present time.”
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan yet, Mirza said, before listing several preventative measures.
He added that Pakistan has received 1,000 testing kits from China and is now equipped to diagnose the virus, with samples taken from across the country for testing at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad.

Topics: Pakistan China coronavirus

