Screen star Shahad Ballan in new anti-speeding campaign

Shahad Ballan has joined forces with Dubai Autodrome for her new campaign. (Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
Hams Saleh

Screen star Shahad Ballan in new anti-speeding campaign

  • Shahad Ballan’s new campaign aims to safely channel youths’ desire for speed while driving
Updated 9 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Lebanese TV presenter Shahad Ballan has joined forces with Dubai Autodrome, the UAE’s motorsports and entertainment complex, in a new campaign called #SpeedLegally, which aims to safely channel youths’ desire for speed while driving.

“The whole point of the campaign is to tell people it’s OK if you like to speed. At the end of the day, people like this rush and adrenaline,” Ballan told Arab News.




Ballan hopes that by teaching youngsters to only speed on race tracks, it could lower the number of crashes on the UAE’s roads. (Supplied)

“Adrenaline is a hormone in our body. We can’t ignore that … Instead of just fighting it, let us encourage youngsters who like to speed to release this energy that they have and practice their love for speed and driving in designated areas such as race tracks.”

At Dubai Autodrome, people can book sessions to race using their own cars or those available there.

“It’s all about discipline,” Ballan said. “When you’re angry or stressed or excited, you release your energy in different ways. Some people eat, some people go to the gym, some people do kickboxing. So this call to action is the same thing.”




At Dubai Autodrome, people can book sessions to race using their own cars or those available there. (Supplied)

She hopes that by teaching youngsters to only speed on race tracks, it could lower the number of crashes on the UAE’s roads.

According to figures from the Interior Ministry, 3,123 people were killed and 31,829 injured in car crashes from 2014 to 2018.

Ballan herself was inspired by a crash she was involved in four years ago. “I wasn’t the one driving in the accident. I was with a driver,” she said.

“We weren’t the cause of the accident. Another driver … was going over the speed limit on the highway.”

Topics: Shahad Ballan Speed legally #speedlegally

Shakira celebrates Arab roots with fan-loved Super Bowl zaghroota

Latina-Arab singer Shakira’s Lebanese side was on full display during her Super Bowl halftime performance in Miami on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2020
Arab News

Shakira celebrates Arab roots with fan-loved Super Bowl zaghroota

Updated 03 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Latina-Arab singer Shakira’s Lebanese side was on full display during her Super Bowl LIV halftime performance in Miami on Sunday.

The 43-year-old hitmaker took to the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” however, it was her zaghroota that would ultimately go on to take social media by storm and spark a series of memes in the process.

The Internet exploded with hilarious memes and tweets about the zaghroota - scroll down to see our top picks.

During her opening set for the Latin-inspired halftime show performance, the singer made sure to also honor her Arab roots by looking straight at the camera and letting out the ubiquitous cry often associated with Arab weddings and celebrations, resulting in an outpouring of jokes and memes on the Internet.

“Did Shakira just do a zaghroota?” one user wrote on Twitter. 

 

 

“It’s indeed zaghroota, which we have across the Arab world. Shakira, bless her heart, tried her best but if you want a real zaghroota, you need to find yourself a Syrian grandmother (sic),” another teased. 

 

 

Because the star seemed to be doing it wrong, an account jokingly tweeted: “When they hand you the mic at a wedding and this is how your zaghroota comes out…”

With many users quick to point out Shakira’s supposedly shaky technique, we have to ask: How do you pull off a zaghroota? The loud, trilling sound is often achieved by making a high-pitched tone in the back of the throat while simultaneously wiggling the tip of the tongue back and forth. 

Some tweets were more educational than others. “Everyone is making fun of this but it’s a traditional Arabic celebration chant, referred to as ‘zaghroota,’” a tweet said. 

“Zaghroota has been chanted for thousands of years in Arab geography and clearly she was chanting a zaghroota right there too. Y’all really giving all y’all energy to erase her Arab heritage,” another tweet explained. 

Indeed, while many users on the Internet took the opportunity to post jokes about the chant, it should be noted that the ululation actually has deeper meaning, with its origins dating back to centuries ago.

 

That high-pitched warble is a traditional Arab expression of happy emotions. The origin of the ululation dates back to the pre-Islamic era and was reportedly practiced in as far-flung areas as Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece, according to one academic study.

Shakira, whose father was born in New York to Lebanese parents and later immigrated to Colombia where Shakira was born, also paid homage to her Middle Eastern roots by way of a belly dance performance set to a soundtrack of Arab music. 

The Internet exploded with hilarious memes and tweets about the zaghroota - scroll down to see out top picks.

View this post on Instagram

every single time

A post shared by the planet of disgust (@ewpiter) on

Topics: Super Bowl Shakira zaghroota

