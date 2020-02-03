You are here

  • Home
  • UK to announce new rules for militants after street stabbing

UK to announce new rules for militants after street stabbing

A police forensics officers are seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, Britain, February 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cr2rc

Updated 03 February 2020
AP

UK to announce new rules for militants after street stabbing

  • The government said it would effectively stop the early release of convicted extremists
  • It will also double terror sentences and overhaul the conditions under which they are released back into the community
Updated 03 February 2020
AP

LONDON: The British government plans to announce new rules for the imprisonment of convicted terrorists after an Islamic militant who was recently released from prison stabbed two people in south London, the second such attack in less than three months.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would release its plans Monday. Following Sunday’s attack and a Nov. 29 attack in which two people were killed in central London, the government said it would effectively stop the early release of convicted extremists, double terror sentences and overhaul the conditions under which they are released back into the community.
“This is a liberal country, it is a tolerant country,” Johnson said. “”But I think the idea of automatic early release for people who obviously continue to pose a threat to the public has come to the end of its useful life.”
He said the difficulty is how to apply new laws retrospectively to the cohort of people who are currently in the system. He added that de-radicalizing people is a “very, very difficult thing to do” and that he was concerned about the way convicted terrorists in prison are handled.
“Do you detain them en bloc, in one group, and try to keep them together because that avoids them, as it were, infecting or passing the virus of their beliefs to others in jails, or do you disperse them and try to stop them reinfecting each other?” he said.
A man police identified as 20-year-old Sudesh Amman strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a busy London street Sunday before being shot to death by police.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said Amman had been convicted of publishing graphic terrorist videos online and had stockpiled instructions on bomb making and knife attacks. Police on Monday continued to search a hostel that Amman had moved into less than two weeks ago and raided another property outside of London.
Officers had been trailing Amman at the time of Sunday’s attack, D’Orsi said, but were unable to head off the bloodshed in the commercial and residential south London neighborhood of Streatham, where Amman struck outside a major pharmacy on a busy shopping afternoon.
The intelligence think tank SITE reported that the Daesh group claimed that the south London attack was perpetrated by one of its “fighters.”
Daesh has been responsible for deadly attacks in Europe in the past few years, but also has a track record of claiming attacks as its own, often with no evidence to prove it. In some cases, the attacks turned out to be carried out by perpetrators with no known ties to the extremist group.
The attack in London recalled a November stabbing attack carried out by another man who had served prison time for terrorism offenses. Two people were killed in that attack.
Counter-terrorism officials have warned of the threat posed by militants unless the government couples prison sentences with effective de-radicalization programs. More than 70 people convicted of terror offenses have been released in Britain after serving time in prison and more than 200 others are currently in prison convicted of terrorist offenses.
London’s opposition Mayor Sadiq Khan said Sunday’s attack was clearly foreseeable in the wake of the London Bridge murders.
“One of the questions I’ve got for the government is what are we doing about those 70-odd people who have been released from prison?” he asked.
Ian Acheson, who led an independent review of Islamist extremism in the criminal justice system, told the BBC that the risk-management system was “broken.”
“We are going to have to accept that we have to be much more skeptical and robust about dealing with the risk of harm,” he said. “We may need to accept that there are certain people who are so dangerous they must be kept in prison indefinitely.”
The former head of UK counterterrorism policing, Mark Rowley, told the BBC there was some logic in giving convicted militants indeterminate prison sentences.
Rowley said unless current law was changed “police and security services are going to have many, many more cases that they are prioritizing.”

Topics: UK police stabbings Militants

Related

Business & Economy
Post-Brexit: EU sets out red lines as UK’s Johnson talks tough on trade deal

Thirteen children killed in Kenya primary school stampede

Updated 3 min 6 sec ago

Thirteen children killed in Kenya primary school stampede

Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
NAIROBI: At least 13 children died and dozens of others were injured in a stampede as they left their primary school in Kenya on Monday, local police said, with investigators still trying to ascertain the cause of the tragedy.
The police have launched an inquiry into what caused the crowd of students to panic, leading to the crush at around 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) at the school in the western town of Kakamega.
In the aftermath of the stampede, the police cordoned off the school and took statements from the teaching staff.
Images broadcast by local media showed parents gathered in front of the emergency ward of a hospital in the town, waiting for news of their children.
“We lost 13 children in this stampede and others are in hospital due to injuries,” Kakamega’s police chief David Kabena told reporters at the scene.
“We have launched an investigation to establish what exactly happened,” he added.
One of the children’s mothers blamed the teachers.
“Those who survived said they were running because there were teachers who were beating them, and that is why they were escaping and fell on each other,” the mother said in an interview with local media.
She said the children were mostly in grade five, aged between 10 and 12.
Corporal punishment is banned in Kenya.
The Kakamega Primary School did not immediately comment on the incident.
“We are devastated by the tragedy that has hit Kakamega Primary School this evening,” said Kenya’s Vice President William Ruto in a post on Twitter.
“Our prayers, love and thoughts to the families and relatives of the victims of the misfortune.”
Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter that it was setting up psychological support services, as well as a “tracing desk” to help relatives locate potentially affected students.
The Red Cross said 39 students had been admitted to a local hospital.
St. John’s Ambulance meanwhile tweeted that at least 14 students had been killed and more than 50 injured, including two who were in an intensive care unit. Some 37 had been treated and discharged from hospital.
The tragedy comes just two days after 20 people were killed in a stampede at an open-air evangelical Christian church service over the border in Tanzania.
In 2016, nine students were killed by a fire at a girls’ high school in the Kibera neighborhood of Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Latest updates

Thirteen children killed in Kenya primary school stampede
Saudi Arabia remains free of coronavirus
Worldline to buy French rival Ingenico in $8.7 billion
Technical and administration checks conducted for Hail Rally
Abdullah Al-Subaie, Saudi ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.