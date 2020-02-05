Embassy District in Riyadh names park after German engineer

JEDDAH: A park inaugurated at the Embassy District in Riyadh has been named after the late German engineer Richard Bodecker in the presence of his family and the German ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, chairman of the General Authority of the Embassy District, inaugurated the park in honor of Bodecker’s professionalism and efforts regarding urban planning and engineering of green parks and spaces in the Kingdom.

Bodecker “worked passionately for the past 46 years in urban planning and green landscaping in the Kingdom, specifically in the Diplomatic Quarter … Our aim is to make it an ideal place to embrace different cultures and nationalities,” said Prince Badr.

“We’d like to show our great appreciation by giving his name to this park as a way for us to honor his legacy and memory.”

Jens Bodecker, son of the late engineer, thanked the General Authority of the Embassy District on behalf of his family for naming one of his father’s favorite parks after him.

Noting his father’s respect and appreciation for Saudi Arabia and its people, Jens said his family will continue his vision and legacy.

The late engineer, who specialized in developing arid regions, undertook planning for several large projects in Riyadh, most notably in the Embassy District and surrounding gardens of the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center and the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.



