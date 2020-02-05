Embassy District in Riyadh names park after German engineer

You are here

Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and German Ambassador Jorg Ranau inaugurated the park in honor of late German engineer Richard Bodecker’s professionalism and efforts regarding urban planning and engineering of green parks and spaces in the Kingdom. (Photo/Twitter: @dya_bamakhrama)
Richard Bodeker. (Photo/Supplied)
Rawan Radwan

  • Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, chairman of the General Authority of the Embassy District, inaugurated the park
JEDDAH: A park inaugurated at the Embassy District in Riyadh has been named after the late German engineer Richard Bodecker in the presence of his family and the German ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, chairman of the General Authority of the Embassy District, inaugurated the park in honor of Bodecker’s professionalism and efforts regarding urban planning and engineering of green parks and spaces in the Kingdom.

Bodecker “worked passionately for the past 46 years in urban planning and green landscaping in the Kingdom, specifically in the Diplomatic Quarter … Our aim is to make it an ideal place to embrace different cultures and nationalities,” said Prince Badr.

“We’d like to show our great appreciation by giving his name to this park as a way for us to honor his legacy and memory.”

Jens Bodecker, son of the late engineer, thanked the General Authority of the Embassy District on behalf of his family for naming one of his father’s favorite parks after him.

Noting his father’s respect and appreciation for Saudi Arabia and its people, Jens said his family will continue his vision and legacy.

The late engineer, who specialized in developing arid regions, undertook planning for several large projects in Riyadh, most notably in the Embassy District and surrounding gardens of the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center and the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.

 
 

Saudi artists plant seed of hope for green initiative

A Saudi artist takes part in the event organized in Dammam. (AN photo)
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Saudi artists plant seed of hope for green initiative

  • Awareness campaign aimed at educating people about pressing environmental issues
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Saudi artists reached for their brushes and easels to help raise public awareness about a tree-planting campaign in the Eastern Province.

The artists worked on a series of paintings in front of onlookers at King Abdullah Park at Dammam seafront as part of an open day to promote the Eastern Province municipality’s green initiative that also featured cultural segments and theater plays.
Local artist Ahlam Al-Mash’hadi said that art can be an important tool to educate people on various issues.
“People who attach a great importance to art usually appreciate beauty in a different way and consider it part of the local culture,” she said.

Art shapes our characters and increases our knowledge of our culture, but it also lets us see the beauty of our environment and encourages us to protect it.

Lobna Bahaidara, An artist

Al-Mash’hadi said that the municipality’s tree-planting program will create more green spaces, add beauty to the landscape and improve air quality in the province.
Trees encourage artists to “view art more appreciatively,” she said, “strengthening the relationship between an artist and different expressionist schools.”
Lobna Bahaidara, who also joined the open day, said that the experience of watching artists in action will help people appreciate the creative effort behind the initiative.
“Art shapes our characters and increases our knowledge of our culture, but it also lets us see the beauty of our environment and encourages us to protect it,” she said. “The best way to do that is by planting more trees.”

FASTFACT

The artists worked on a series of paintings in front of onlookers at King Abdullah Park at Dammam seafront.

Bahaidara said that artistic expression can also help people come up with solutions for environmental problems.
Artist Dhai Muhammad said: “When people see artists painting or drawing trees in the open air, they realize the urgency of the environmental problems and think of innovative ideas to fight threats to their environment. They also develop a better understanding of how to improve the quality of life.”

