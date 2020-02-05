Pompeo to pay first visit to Africa

You are here

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the State Department in Washington, DC on February 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

  • The State Department said that Pompeo will travel to Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia from February 15 to 19
  • Pompeo will also hold talks and deliver remarks at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa, the State Department said Wednesday, putting a focus on a continent rarely prioritized by the Trump administration.
The State Department said that Pompeo will travel to Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia from February 15 to 19, meeting the leaders of all three countries.
He will start in Dakar where he will discuss “how to deepen our strong security and economic partnership” with President Macky Sall, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.
In Angola, he will offer support to democratization and anti-corruption efforts that have gathered steam since strongman Jose Eduardo dos Santos exited power in 2017.
And in Ethiopia, Pompeo will “support Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reform agenda” in talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who last year won the Nobel Peace Prize for spearheading domestic change and advancing reconciliation with rival Eritrea.
Pompeo will also hold talks and deliver remarks at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa.
Pompeo’s trip comes exactly two years after his predecessor, Rex Tillerson, paid a five-nation visit to Africa.
Trump fired him on his return home, with the White House saying Tillerson learned the news while on the toilet after catching a stomach bug in Africa.
Pompeo, a stalwart ally of Trump, will head after Africa to close ally Saudi Arabia for talks.
He will also stop in Oman to meet the new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq, and offer condolences over the death of his predecessor Qaboos, who was the Arab world’s longest-serving leader.
Before the Africa trip, Pompeo will take part in the annual Munich Security Conference.

  • “The rich world and a prosperous economy can and must end poverty,” the Argentinian pontiff said
  • “People who are poor in indebted countries suffer from strong fiscal pressure and the cutting of social services,” Francis added
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis insisted Wednesday poverty could be beaten if the world’s rich play a full part in ending inequality as he attended a conference on financial inclusion.
“We are neither condemned to inequality nor to paralysis in the face of injustice. The rich world and a prosperous economy can and must end poverty,” the Argentinian pontiff told participants as he made an unscheduled appearance.
“We must be conscious of all being responsible. If extreme poverty exists amid riches which are also extreme it is because we have allowed a gap to grow to become the largest in history,” said Francis, who has made inequality a central theme of his papacy.
Listening to his address were notably IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Argentine counterpart Martin Guzman.
“People who are poor in indebted countries suffer from strong fiscal pressure and the cutting of social services,” Francis added.
Calling for the “globalization of hope,” Georgieva responded that “the first task is to put the economy at the service of the people,” highlighting the need to address the issue of “inequality of opportunity.”
The International Monetary Fund head also urged investment in people and education. But she also stressed the need to prioritize the environment as “none of the economic challenges we face today will be important in 20 years if we do not today confront the challenge of climate change.”

