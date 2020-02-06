You are here

Indonesian president Widodo orders permanent solution to forest fires

Schoolchildren make their way to school as haze from forest fires blankets Palembang in Indonesia. The country last year suffered the worst forest blazes in four years when 1.6 million hectares of its forests and peat lands were burned. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • Indonesia last year suffered the worst forest blazes in four years when 1.6 million hectares of its forests and peat lands were burned
  • World Bank estimates total damage and economic losses from the fires amounted to $5.2 billion
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ordered government officials to find a permanent solution to prevent devastating annual forest fires that he understood had been almost entirely started by humans but made worst by climate change.
Indonesia last year suffered the worst forest blazes in four years when 1.6 million hectares of its forests and peat lands were burned. The World Bank estimated total damage and economic losses from the fires amounted to $5.2 billion.
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from smoke caused by the fires, which raised health and environmental concerns and at times diplomatic tensions between neighbors.
“Find a solution, a more permanent one against economic-motivated forest fires because according to reports I have received, 99% of forest fires were started by humans,” Widodo told a meeting with cabinet ministers and heads of agencies in charge of extinguishing fires.
Indonesian farmers often use fire to clear land during the dry season, but they can rage out of control and produce a choking haze. Palm oil cultivation is often blamed for land clearance in places like Sumatra and Borneo islands.
The Indonesian fires have been blamed for increasing greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation that can endanger wildlife such as orangutans.
Anyone caught using fires to illegally clear land for plantations can face up to 15 years in jail and fines, but green groups claim the laws have been poorly enforced.
Widodo also noted Australia’s bushfires which had burnt 11 hectares of forests and lands and are estimated to have killed up to 1 billion native animals.
“Climate change, rising temperatures, we all have felt them. Don’t let (fires) become big during the very hot weather or they will become hard to control,” the president said.
Widodo also ordered more frequent patrols on the ground by security personnel across the country, especially in fire-prone area such as Riau, Jambi, North Sumatra, and South Sumatra provinces.
Last year’s blazes were exacerbated by a mild El Nino weather pattern, which prolonged the dry season. Indonesia’s weather agency says it does not expect a repeat of El Nino this year.

China new virus deaths rise to 563; 2 cruise ships isolated

The Diamond Princess cruise ship docks in Yokohama port on February 6, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 06 February 2020
AP

China new virus deaths rise to 563; 2 cruise ships isolated

  • Global concerns have risen after the World Health Organization declared an international health emergency last week
Updated 06 February 2020
AP

BEIJING: China on Thursday reported 73 more deaths from a new virus, raising its total to 563, as the World Health Organization appealed for more funds to help countries battle the spread of the disease that led health officials in Asia to quarantine two cruise ships with some 5,400 people on board.
The ships in Japan and Hong Kong are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day.
In the port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday.
The 10 will be dropped off as the ship docks and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment.
The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members. More tests are pending on 171 others who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong, the Health Ministry said.
The 3,600 people aboard the Hong Kong ship were also being screened after three passengers on a previous voyage were diagnosed with the virus. The territory’s beleaguered leader, Carrie Lam, announced that two terminals — including one where the cruise ship is currently quarantined — will be shut down.
The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday asked for $675 million to help countries address the expected spread of the virus. He acknowledged that the sum is a lot, but told a news briefing that “it’s much less than the bill we will face if we do not invest in preparedness now.”
Tedros said that in the last 24 hours, the UN health agency has seen the biggest jump in cases since the start of the epidemic. According to the latest figures early Thursday, the number of confirmed cases jumped by 3,694 to 28,018.
Outside mainland China, at least 230 cases have been confirmed, including two fatalities, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.
China has strongly defended its epidemic control measures and called on other nations not to go overboard in their responses. Countries “can assess the epidemic situation in an objective, fair, calm and rational manner, respect authoritative and professional WHO recommendations, understand and support China’s epidemic control efforts,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chenying said at an online news conference. “Fear is worse than any virus.”
As thousands of hospital workers in Hong Kong went on strike to demand the border with mainland China be closed completely, the city announced that all people entering from the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, must be quarantined for 14 days. Tokyo Olympics organizers, meanwhile, said they are increasingly worried about the disruption the virus is causing ahead of the games, which open in less than six months.
To reduce the danger of exposure for health workers, Beijing is seeking to develop a robot to administer throat tests. Separately, Shanghai announced that all schools will delay reopening until at least the end of February, rather than the middle of the month as originally planned. The exact date will depend on how the outbreak develops.
As examples of anti-Asian discrimination mount, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for “international solidarity” and support for China and other countries hurt by the virus. He urged a stop to any stigmatization of innocent people.
To treat the thousands of patients in its hard-hit central region, China built a new hospital in a matter of days and converted a gymnasium, exhibition hall and cultural center.
Patients were being moved into a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms in Wuhan. A 1,500-bed hospital also specially built for virus patients is to open Thursday. The hospitals made from converted public spaces to treat patients with mild symptoms have a total of 3,400 beds, the simple cots placed in tight rows in cavernous rooms without any barriers between them.
 

