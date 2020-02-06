Mac Cosmetics collaborates with 7 influencers for new lipstick range 

You are here

Almost a year ago, the makeup and fashion icons flew to New York with Mac Cosmetics to customize their own shades. (Instagram)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Makeup giant Mac Cosmetics is collaborating with seven Arab influencers to each come up with their own lipstick shades set to hit the stores on Feb. 26. 

The “newest generation of Mac makers,” as referred to by the brand, are Jordanian makeup artist Hindash, Kuwaiti influencer Farah Al-Hady, Kuwaiti content creator Lujain Al-Dhafery, Lebanese model Nour Arida, Iraqi blogger Dima Al-Sheikhly, Lebanese YouTuber Maya Ahmad and the Instagram account Barbie Style.

Almost a year ago, the makeup and fashion icons flew to New York with Mac Cosmetics to customize their own shades. 

“It was such an amazing experience, and what’s even more exciting is that for the first time ever, the MAC Maker lipstick is GOLD! I cannot wait for you guys to see the colour and packaging that I worked on,” Al-Hady wrote to her 4.5 million Instagram followers. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MAC x FARAH واخيييييراً اول بوست حق حمرتي مع ماك شكراً ماك على هالتجربة الحلوة والذكريات اللي صنعناها مع بعض هالفترة السنة اللي طافت بنيويورك حدي متحمسة تشوفون الباكيج واللوووون متأكده راح تحبونه استعدوا حق يوم ٢٦/٢ راح تنزل الحمرة اونلاين وبالمحلات . Mark your calendars for Feb 26th!!! So excited to announce the launch date of my MAC lipstick!! This time last year, I flew to New York with MAC to create my very own lipstick shade. It was such an amazing experience, and what’s even more exciting is that for the first time ever, the MAC Maker lipstick is GOLD! I cannot wait for you guys to see the colour and packaging that I worked on. It’s going to be available online and in-stores on February 26th! Stay tuned #MACMaker @maccosmeticsmiddleeast #macxfarah

A post shared by فرح الهادي (@farah_alhady) on

In recent years, MAC Cosmetics has partnered with a number of celebrities, influencers and artists from across the Arab world on limited-edition collections made for stock-piling.

The Egyptian star’s first partnership with the cosmetics brand features several makeup bag must-haves in limited-edition packaging adorned with images of the actress.

For the Yasmine Sabri x MAC Cosmetics makeup collaboration, Sabri worked closely with Saudi makeup artist Nora Bo Awadh to make the limited-edition range come to life.

Following on the success of the Lebanese star’s first collaboration with the brand, Cyrine Abdelnour also joined forces with MAC Cosmetics on a special collection that pushed the red lip to the forefront in 2019.  

In 2019, the Tunisian artist introduced his signature Arabic calligraphy style to the world of beauty with a new global collaboration with the makeup giant.

Three years ago, MAC Cosmetics developed a 10-piece lipstick range in collaboration with ten beauty gurus, bloggers and influencers from across the globe, including Kuwaiti social media sensation Fouz Al-Fahad.

In 2018, the Kuwaiti blogger designed a matte lipstick as part of a collaboration with MAC, dreaming up a warm brown-beige nude. 

Topics: MAC Cosmetics Hindash Farah Al-Hady Lujain Al-Dhafery Nour Arida Dima Al-Sheikhly Maya Ahmad Barbie Style

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud is coming to the UAE’s Comic Con 

Middle East Comic Con is set to take place from March 5 to 7. (AFP)
Updated 06 February 2020
Arab News

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud is coming to the UAE’s Comic Con 

  • Mena Massoud will meet fans and share anecdotes from his big break in the live-action remake of the 1992 animated original
Updated 06 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian-Egyptian Mena Massoud, star of Disney’s recent live-action flick “Aladdin,” is coming to the UAE’s Middle East Comic Con set to take place from March 5 to 7. 

Massoud will meet fans and share anecdotes from his big break in the live-action remake of the 1992 animated original. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019 has been an incredible year. A lot of hard work from the past few years has come to fruition as we come to the end of a decade! In 2010 I was in my first year of theatre school, running around trying to book anything and everything I could get my hands on. Opportunities were limited but I celebrated every single one and yearned for more. By the middle of the decade, I had graduated theatre school, working as an actor by day & a waiter at night, trying to save up so I could apply for my Visa with only dreams of moving to Los Angeles. One day, a couple of years later, I got a call that would change my life forever - I was up for one of the most iconic roles I could ever hope to recreate. I still can’t comprehend how I even got the opportunity but like Eminem says - “you only get one shot” (RTS ‘14 shoutout) The stars aligned and I went on one of the coolest, most-rewarding journeys of my life alongside the best people I could ask for. Hollywood Icons. Legends. Titans of Industry. And most importantly - genuinely good human beings. While more than I could ever hope for has changed this past 10 years - a lot of obstacles still remain. But I will work harder, smarter and more passionately this next decade than I did the last. The path for any artist is completely and utterly unpredictable but you have control over how hard you work, how you treat those around you and what you choose to stand up for. Thank you to all my bright, loving, encouraging, crazy and wild supporters for being on this journey with me and here’s to the next ten years of LIFE! Live. Love. Dream. Grow.

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassoud) on

During the three-day event, Superman fans will also get to meet the “Man of Steel” of the 2006 film.

American actor Brandon Routh played the superhero of “Superman Returns,” reprising the role in the Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in 2019. 

The French-born actress Elodie Yung will also be at the festival. She is best known for her role as Elektra Natchios in the second season of the Netflix series “Daredevil.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ELODIE YUNG (@e.l.o.d.i.e.y.u.n.g) on

And Rhys-Davies - the Welsh actor and producer best known for his portrayal of Gimli and the voice of TreeBeard in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy will also be making an appearance.

Davies, whose career dates back to the 1970s, also played Sallah in the Indiana Jones films.

Davies’s career dates back to the 1970s. (AFP)

Comic Con, a celebration of all things pop culture, brings in the latest releases, previews, exclusives, merchandise from the biggest brands and producers in comics, anime, games, movies and TV. 

Topics: Aladdin Mena Massoud Comic Con

