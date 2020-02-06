Mac Cosmetics collaborates with 7 influencers for new lipstick range 

DUBAI: Makeup giant Mac Cosmetics is collaborating with seven Arab influencers to each come up with their own lipstick shades set to hit the stores on Feb. 26.

The “newest generation of Mac makers,” as referred to by the brand, are Jordanian makeup artist Hindash, Kuwaiti influencer Farah Al-Hady, Kuwaiti content creator Lujain Al-Dhafery, Lebanese model Nour Arida, Iraqi blogger Dima Al-Sheikhly, Lebanese YouTuber Maya Ahmad and the Instagram account Barbie Style.

Almost a year ago, the makeup and fashion icons flew to New York with Mac Cosmetics to customize their own shades.

“It was such an amazing experience, and what’s even more exciting is that for the first time ever, the MAC Maker lipstick is GOLD! I cannot wait for you guys to see the colour and packaging that I worked on,” Al-Hady wrote to her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

In recent years, MAC Cosmetics has partnered with a number of celebrities, influencers and artists from across the Arab world on limited-edition collections made for stock-piling.

The Egyptian star’s first partnership with the cosmetics brand features several makeup bag must-haves in limited-edition packaging adorned with images of the actress.

For the Yasmine Sabri x MAC Cosmetics makeup collaboration, Sabri worked closely with Saudi makeup artist Nora Bo Awadh to make the limited-edition range come to life.

Following on the success of the Lebanese star’s first collaboration with the brand, Cyrine Abdelnour also joined forces with MAC Cosmetics on a special collection that pushed the red lip to the forefront in 2019.

In 2019, the Tunisian artist introduced his signature Arabic calligraphy style to the world of beauty with a new global collaboration with the makeup giant.

Three years ago, MAC Cosmetics developed a 10-piece lipstick range in collaboration with ten beauty gurus, bloggers and influencers from across the globe, including Kuwaiti social media sensation Fouz Al-Fahad.

In 2018, the Kuwaiti blogger designed a matte lipstick as part of a collaboration with MAC, dreaming up a warm brown-beige nude.