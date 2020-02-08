You are here

Eight die, dozens hurt in southern Kazakhstan clashes

Eight people died and dozens were hurt in clashes between villagers in Kazakhstan’s south, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said Saturday, adding at least 300 people were involved in the fighting on Friday.
“Several dozen people were injured, eight died,” the interior minister said after clashes in the Jambyl region, some three hours drive from Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty.

