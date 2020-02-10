You are here

Israel attacks Hamas ‘terror targets’ after projectile fired from enclave

Offensives between Hamas and Israel have increased since Donald Trump revealed his peace plan for the region. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Israeli army said a training compound and military infrastructures were among the targets
  • A Hamas projectile hit an open field a day earlier
JERUSALEM: Israeli forces attacked Hamas positions from the air early Monday, the army said, after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a projectile at the Jewish state.
The “aircraft and fighter jets targeted a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip,” a statement from the Israeli army said, noting a Hamas “training compound and military infrastructures” were included in the attack.
There were no reports from Gaza of casualties or damage.
On Sunday night, a projectile was launched from Gaza at southern Israel, triggering air raid sirens and sending thousands to bomb shelters.
A spokeswoman for the regional council in Shaar Hanegev, just northeast of Gaza, said the projectile apparently hit an open field.
Palestinian attacks have increased since January 28 when US President Donald Trump released his vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — a plan firmly rejected by the Palestinian leadership in both the West Bank and Gaza.
It would grant Israel a number of its long-held goals, including full control of disputed Jerusalem and a green light to annex all settlements and other parts of the West Bank.
In exchange the Palestinians would be offered a state in the remaining parts of the West Bank and Gaza.
Palestinians in Gaza, an enclave ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas, have launched rockets, mortar shells and balloons rigged with explosives at southern Israel on a near-daily basis since the plan was unveiled.

Russian air strikes kill 5 civilians in Syria: monitor

  • Victims include at least one child and a number of internally displaced Syrians, the Britain-based monitor said
  • Regime and Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Aleppo in recent days
BEIRUT: Russian air strikes Monday killed at least five civilians in the last major opposition bastion in northwestern Syria bringing the death toll to 25 in less than 24 hours, a monitor said.
The early morning raids hit a populous village in Aleppo province where battles between Russia-backed regime forces and their opponents have raged for weeks, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The victims include at least one child and a number of internally displaced Syrians, the Britain-based monitor said.
It follows a night of heavy bombardment by Russia and the regime that left at least 20 civilians dead in the neighboring provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, according to the Observatory.
Since December, Syrian government forces backed by Moscow have pressed a blistering assault against the Idlib region in the country’s northwest and recaptured town after town.
The Idlib region, including slivers of neighboring Aleppo and Latakia provinces, is the last major opposition bastion and dominated by rebels and militants.
The violence has killed more than 300 civilians and sent some 586,000 fleeing toward relative safety near the Turkish border.
Some three million people, half of them already displaced by Syria’s devastating war, live in the rebel bastion.
Some 50,000 fighters are also in the shrinking pocket, many of them militants but the majority allied rebels, according to the Observatory.
On Sunday raids by regime ally Russia left 14 people dead, including nine in the village of Kar Nuran in southwestern Aleppo province, the monitor said.
Syrian air raids with crude barrel bombs also killed four civilians in the Atareb district east of Aleppo, while another died in artillery fire near the city of Jisr Al-Shughur and one in Ketian village in southern Idlib.
Regime and Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Aleppo in recent days as government forces close in on a two-kilometer section of the M5 highway that remains outside of their control.
The key motorway connects Damascus to second city Aleppo and is economically vital to the government after nine-years of war.

