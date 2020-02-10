Lebanese fashion stylist and filmmaker Pam Nasr shuts down NYFW

You are here

Lebanese filmmaker Pam Nasr walks for Christopher John Rogers Fall 2020 RTW. AFP
DUBAI: US designer Christopher John Rogers, winner of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award, is one of the most exciting new designers to emerge from North America. With his bold and joyous designs, the 26-year-old has managed to garner a list of celebrity fans, including Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross, who have both donned his creations on the red carpet.

So, it was hardly surprising that his Fall 2020 ready-to-wear show— which was only his second catwalk presentation ever— was one of the most hotly-anticipated shows on the New York Fashion Week calendar.

Spanning a full 40 looks, Rogers’s runway featured his signature bulbous silhouettes in vibrant color palettes, which were showcased by a diverse cast of models, including Lebanese stylist and filmmaker Pam Nasr.

The “Clams Casino” director, who is based in New York and grew up between Beirut and Dubai, shut down the catwalk wearing a black, strapless sequined gown that fell just below the ankles. The look was paired with black nylons and red pointed-toe pumps.

She also walked for the Brooklyn-based designer’s spring 2020 runway showcase in September.

With her curly brown mullet, high cheekbones and 70’s-inspired style, Nasr is the ultimate fashion muse, so it’s hardly surprising that she was selected to walk the runway on Sunday. We certainly hope we see more of her. 

