You are here

  • Home
  • Thai army chief tearfully apologizes for mass shooting by soldier

Thai army chief tearfully apologizes for mass shooting by soldier

Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong reacts during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, following last weekend's shooting rampage by a soldier at a mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, February 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29th4

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Thai army chief tearfully apologizes for mass shooting by soldier

  • Thai Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong said the army will help compensate all the victims and their families
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s army chief apologized on Tuesday for a rogue soldier, whose 19-hour shooting rampage killed 29 people and wounded 57 over the weekend, stunning the country.

At times wiping away tears, Thai Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong said during a 90-minute press conference that the army will help compensate all the victims and their families.

“I, as army chief, would like to apologize and say how sorry I am for this incident which was caused by a staff of the army,” Apirat said.

“In the minute, the second that the perpetrator pulled the trigger and killed, in that minute he is a criminal and no longer a soldier,” he said.

The soldier, Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, was shot dead by security forces on Sunday after he had stormed the Terminal 21 shopping center in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima the day before.

The 32-year-old had started the killing early on Saturday, shooting his commanding officer and the commander’s mother-in-law over a business dispute.

He then drove to his army base, stole more assault weapons and ammunition and shot his way through a Buddhist temple before going to the Terminal 21 shopping center, where he randomly fired at shoppers and held off police for more than 12 hours.

Apirat said the military would investigate the commanding officer who was killed, Col. Anantharot Krasae, 48, and the housing deal apparently brokered by Anantharot’s mother-in-law Anong Mitchan, 63.

Apirat said the commanding officer took advantage of the shooter in a land deal where a “promise was broken” over money matters.

He said authorities will find out who else was involved in the scheme and he promised a new line of communication so that army personnel could complain directly to the army chief.

“The army and I have already instructed this,” he said, adding his mission before retirement in October was to make things fairer for army staff.

“I don’t think any Thai people would like this incident to happen again, so please don’t blame the army or berate soldiers,” Apirat said.

“If you want to blame someone, you blame General Apirat Kongsompong. I accept all criticisms and opinions. You can blame me because I am the army chief,” he said.

Topics: Thailand Shooting

Related

World
Soldier shot dead after killing 29 in Thailand's deadliest gun rampage
World
Thailand protesters run against ‘dictatorship’ in Bangkok

Five killed in suicide blast in Afghan capital

Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Five killed in suicide blast in Afghan capital

  • The blast took place at the entrance to a government-run defense university
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: A suicide bomber killed five people near a military academy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack near the entrance to the government-run defense university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, at the beginning of the morning rush hour.
“Five including three military personnel and two civilians were killed,” interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Reuters, adding that 12 people were wounded, five of them civilians.
The academy, modelled after European war colleges to train Afghan cadets, has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including a Daesh-claimed assault last May.
Militant attacks on the Afghan and US-led security forces have continued over recent months even as the United States and Taliban militants pursue talks to finalize a peace pact.

Topics: Afghanistan kabul blast

Related

Latest updates

Thai army chief tearfully apologizes for mass shooting by soldier
Yemen troops kill Houthis in Taiz
Five killed in suicide blast in Afghan capital
Ireland’s Fianna Fail edge out Sinn Fein on election seat count
Coronavirus deaths in China top 1,000 as investors seek safety in gold, dollars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.