Yacht design firm Sinot denies Bill Gates purchase of $644m hydrogen-powered super vessel

LONDON: Reports that software billionaire Bill Gates has bought a $644 million hydrogen-powered super yacht are untrue, according to the company that designed the vessel.

Yacht architect firm Sinot told media outlets that it had “no business relationship” with Gates, it told the BBC.

It added that that the vessel in question, called “Aqua,” was “not linked” to Gates or any of his representatives.

“Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates,” a spokeswoman for the firm said.

“It was shown in Monaco (and) meant to build a better future, and inspire clients and the industry,” she added.

The yachtl, once built, would be fully powered by liquid hydrogen with its only byproduct being water and would come in at 112-meters long and comprise five decks.

Initial reports said the yacht could hit 17 knots and it would be able to travel nearly 6,000 kilometers before needing to be refueled.

It is expected to be ready by 2024.

Gates, 64, who is reportedly worth at least $110 billion, regularly rents yachts for his vacations and summer trips on the Mediterranean Sea.