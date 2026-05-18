Argaam summit spotlights next phase of Saudi economic transformation

RYIADH: The second edition of the Argaam Summit 2026 concluded last Tuesday, bringing together CEOs of leading companies, market and sector specialists, investors, and policymakers to discuss Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation a decade after the launch of Vision 2030.

The summit was anchored by Argaam Intelligence’s “10×10” report, which analyzed the evolution of 10 Saudi sectors over the past decade through the lenses of productivity, asset efficiency, demand transformation, and the depth of value creation within the domestic economy.

The event opened with remarks by Islam Zween, CEO of Argaam, who outlined the report’s analytical framework.

Zween affirmed the next phase will require a greater focus on the quality of economic impact rather than the scale of activity.

He opened his speech by honoring the late Dr. Rashid Al-Owain, Argaam’s co-founder, crediting him with helping build the platform into a leading voice in Saudi Arabia’s financial and business media landscape.

The summit also featured a “Market Lens” panel session with Ahmad BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding Group, focused on changing Saudi consumer behavior as one of the clearest indicators of how the transformation is affecting daily life and revealing underlying market demand trends.

Closed-door roundtables were held to bring together business leaders and sector experts to discuss industry, mining, capital markets, tourism, entertainment, SMEs, and real estate.

Discussions centered on the drivers of sustainable growth, including asset utilization efficiency, demand depth, value creation, and the private sector’s role in the next stage of economic development.

In parallel, Argaam Connect hosted one-to-one meetings between investors and selected investment opportunities, aiming to create direct channels between capital providers and high-potential Saudi companies.

The summit also announced Almarai as the winner of the Decade Impact Award, in recognition of its economic contribution over the past decade and its ability to build a broad-based operating and production model within the local economy.

The Argaam Awards Ceremony also honored Top CEO in 2025, top-performing funds in the Saudi stock market, the best brokerage firm based on public voting, and funds investing in global markets.

Argaam confirmed the summit will continue to serve as an annual platform driven by data and analysis, connecting investors, companies, and policymakers while fostering deeper discussion around Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.