You are here

  • Home
  • Exiled Uighurs fear spread of coronavirus in China camps

Exiled Uighurs fear spread of coronavirus in China camps

A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a section of the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center in western China’s Xinjiang region. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ufju

Updated 2 sec ago
AFP

Exiled Uighurs fear spread of coronavirus in China camps

  • So far, official figures give no major cause for concern over the COVID-19 outbreak in the northeastern region of Xinjiang that is home to the Uighurs
  • Over 1,100 people have died in China due to the coronavirus epidemic although most of the deaths and infections have been in central Hubei province
Updated 2 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Members of China’s Uighur minority living in exile are sounding the alarm over the risk of the coronavirus spreading in camps inside the country, where NGOs say hundreds of thousands of people have been rounded up by Beijing.
So far, official figures released by Chinese state media give no major cause for concern over the COVID-19 outbreak in the northeastern region of Xinjiang that is home to the Uighurs, a Muslim minority who speak a Turkic language.
It is far from the epicenter of the outbreak and just 55 cases have been reported in the region so far. The first patients to fully recover in the region have already left hospital, according to official media.
Over 1,100 people have died in China due to the coronavirus epidemic although most of the deaths and infections have been in the central Hubei province, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the outbreak.
But representatives of the Uighur diaspora warn there is real reason to fear a rapid spread of coronavirus in the controversial Chinese camps.
The virus spreads from person to person through droplets disseminated by sneezing or coughing, and confining large groups of people together, possibly without adequate access to germ-killing soap and water, will increase the likelihood of an outbreak.
China has rounded up an estimated one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in internment camps, NGOs and experts say, and little is known about the conditions inside them.
Beijing insists the camps re “vocational training centers” necessary to combat terrorism.
“People are starting to panic. Our families are there, dealing with the camps and the virus, and we do not know if they have enough to eat or if they have masks,” said Dilnur Reyhan, a French sociologist of Uighur origin.
A petition posted on Change.org signed by over 3,000 people urges the closure of the camps to reduce the threat.
There have also been social media hashtag campaigns such as #VirusThreatInThecamps and #WHO2Urumqi to urge the World Health Organization (WHO) to send a delegation to the city of Xinjiang.
“We must not wait until news of hundreds of coronavirus related deaths in the camps before we react,” the petition says.
“As China continues to struggle to contain the virus in Wuhan, we can easily assume the virus will rapidly spread throughout the camps and affect millions if we don’t raise the alarm now.”
Regional authorities in Xinjiang did not respond to a query from AFP about measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus in the camps.
The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), one of several groups representing Uighurs outside China, said it was very concerned “that if measures are not taken to further limit the spread of this virus, it could rapidly infect large numbers of people” in Xinjiang.
“These people are in a vulnerable and weakened state due to the Chinese government’s abuses and mistreatment,” said its president Dolkun Isa.
“This has just further compounded the suffering of the Uighur people, as our friends and family are now in even greater danger.”
French immunologist Norbert Gualde said it was impossible to say “precisely under what conditions the Uighurs and other detainees are living in Chinese camps.”
“There are good reasons to think that their detention is synonymous with imposed promiscuity, stress and fear — all circumstances that favor the transmission of a virus between those obliged to remain incarcerated,” he said.

Topics: China Uighur minority coronavirus

Related

World
Coronavirus deaths in China top 1,000 as investors seek safety in gold, dollars
World
Turkish protesters march in support of Uighurs after Ozil comments

Head of top-ranked Muslim schools in England wants to help white kids

Updated 12 February 2020
Arab News

Head of top-ranked Muslim schools in England wants to help white kids

  • The best three schools for pupil improvement are all Muslim, new data shows
Updated 12 February 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The head of three Muslim schools that are ranked top in England in terms of pupil progression says he wants to help working-class white children too.

Government data released last week revealed that the best three schools for pupil improvement are all Muslim, based in inner cities and run by a not-for-profit trust called Star Academies.

Hamid Patel, its chief executive, is responsible for more than 25 other schools across the UK, many of which are aimed at Muslim students.

Following his success in inner-city locations such as London and Birmingham, he is turning his attention to schools in deprived coastal areas where, unlike many of his schools, most of the pupils are white.

Star Academies has already begun working to help these schools and their students. In 2016, it took over Highfield Leadership Academy in the town of Blackpool and Bay Leadership Academy in the town of Morecambe, when both were performing exceptionally badly.

Patel acknowledged that for these schools, “sustained improvement will take time, but we hope … to take on other schools which have been struggling for many years in communities along the northwest coast of England.”

He said he is distraught by the lack of progress for white working-class boys in coastal areas compared with more diverse inner-city areas, particularly given the existing inequalities in the UK.

“There is no doubt a white child has advantages. You only have to look at the statistics on employment, average pay, the prison system and even life expectancy,” he said.

“This underlines how severe our issues are with white working-class boys that despite the inherent advantages, they do so badly,” he added.

“Only one in seven white working-class boys will pass their GCSE in English and maths. That is a national disgrace.”

The countrywide statistics support Patel’s concerns — 37 of the 100 worst schools for pupil progress are in majority-white coastal areas, but they only make up 13 of the 100 best, with none making it into the top 10.
 

Topics: UK Schools Education

Related

Saudi Arabia
Education experts predict improvement in English-language skills in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom’s envoy to UK opens Saudi pavilion at education technologies expo

Latest updates

New BP CEO sets ambitious 2050 ‘reinvention’ carbon targets
Exiled Uighurs fear spread of coronavirus in China camps
UN special envoy for Libya warns: ‘We are in a race against time’
‘My greatest honor,’ says Saudi rower with his sights set on gold
Netflix buys rights to six Saudi films tackling social issues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.