Turkish protesters march in support of Uighurs after Ozil comments

Protesters march in support of China’s Uighurs and in solidarity with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil. (Reuters)
Updated 21 December 2019
Reuters

  • Soccer star Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish origin, posted messages on social media calling minority Uighurs warriors who resist persecution
  • Turkey has in the past expressed concern about the situation in Xinjiang, including in February at the UN Human Rights Council
ISTANBUL: Thousands of protesters marched in support of China’s Uighurs in Istanbul on Friday and voiced solidarity with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil after the furor caused by his criticism of China’s policies toward the Muslim minority.
Last week, soccer star Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish origin, posted messages on social media calling minority Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution” and criticized both China’s crackdown and the silence of Muslims in response.
Members of Istanbul crowd held up banners reading “Stop the cruelty” and chanted “Murderer China, get out of East Turkestan” and “East Turkestan is not alone,” using the name that Uighur exiles use for Xinjiang.
The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between 1 million and 2 million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign.
China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs and its foreign ministry said Ozil had been deceived by “fake news.”
“Mesut Ozil’s honorable behavior inspired us... Everybody should raise their voice against this tyrant like Mesut did,” Adem Adil said, a protester marching with the crowd.
Turkey has in the past expressed concern about the situation in Xinjiang, including in February at the UN Human Rights Council, but has not commented over the Ozil affair.
At the Kuala Lumpur summit on Thursday, a question from the audience on the treatment of Uighurs was ignored after it was put to a dais that included Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
Last Saturday, club Arsenal tried to distance itself from his comments, saying it always adhered to the principle of not being involved in politics.
Ozil has received support from former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who defended the player’s right to express his opinion.

Protests escalate against India’s new citizenship act

Updated 21 December 2019
Sanjay Kumar

  • Nine people reported killed so far in week of demonstrations nationwide
NEW DELHI: Protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) intensified and spread further on Friday.

The CAA gives citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan but excludes Muslims.

Several areas in Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent protests, with reports of at least six deaths. In the city of Meerut in the northern Indian state, police killed two people, said resident Shariq Hussain.

“The situation is volatile. The government has angered the people with its discriminatory law,” Hussain told Arab News.

On Thursday, four people in the state capital Lucknow were killed by police fire. In many areas, internet and communication networks are down.

The capital New Delhi also witnessed large-scale demonstrations in many places. The biggest was at the historic Jama Mosque immediately after Friday prayers.

So far, nine people have been reported killed in a week of protests across India. The country’s financial capital Mumbai witnessed one of the biggest demonstrations against the CAA on Thursday, involving thousands of people from different faiths.

Despite the nationwide protests, J.P. Nadda, president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, told reporters that the CAA will be implemented. He said India was marching ahead under Modi and will continue to do so.

Despite the nationwide protests, the president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told reporters on Thursday: “India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so.” The CAA “will be implemented,” J.P. Nadda added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday blamed opposition parties for the violence, saying they have “pushed the entire country to fire.”

He added: “All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses.”

Sonia Ghandi, president of the opposition Congress Party, said in a video message on Friday: “The BJP government has chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy.”

She added that “in a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice,” and that the CAA is “discriminatory.”

Lucknow-based political analyst Ram Dutt Tripathi told Arab News: “Dissent and protest are essential elements of democracy. A blanket ban on protests and shutting down internet services are undemocratic.” He said: “People fear that the CAA … may endanger the secular nature of the constitution.”

