You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen’s Houthis drop ‘tax’ threat that jeopardised aid: UN official

Yemen’s Houthis drop ‘tax’ threat that jeopardised aid: UN official

A UN official in Sanaa said the Houthis had backed away from a proposed 2.0 percent levy on NGOs pushed by the Houthi aid body SCMCHA, criticised for hobbling aid with interference and layers of bureaucracy. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rpb98

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Yemen’s Houthis drop ‘tax’ threat that jeopardised aid: UN official

  • United Nations leaders and humanitarian groups held crunch talks in Brussels on Thursday to address obstruction by the Iran-backed militia
  • The Brussels meeting heard that, while both sides have made trouble for humanitarian and UN agencies, the Houthi attempts to tax shipments triggered the latest crisis
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militia have dropped a threat to tax aid, a UN official told AFP Friday, in a significant step towards resolving a crisis that has jeopardised the world’s biggest humanitarian operation.

United Nations leaders and humanitarian groups held crunch talks in Brussels on Thursday to address obstruction by the Iran-backed militia that has threatened to sever the lifeline to millions at risk of starvation.

They heard that vital supplies could be cut off, after humanitarian agencies complained of a deteriorating situation in the Houthi-controlled north where aid workers face arrest and intimidation.

But a UN official in Sanaa said the Houthis had backed away from a proposed 2.0 percent levy on NGOs pushed by the Houthi aid body SCMCHA, criticised for hobbling aid with interference and layers of bureaucracy.

The Houthi administration “in its meeting on 12 February, has decided to cancel the 2.0 percent that was included in SCMCHA regulations,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

“The cancellation of the tax is a positive development for sure,” he said, noting that other issues that still need to be dealt with relate to “access and bureaucratic impediments.”

The outcome of the Brussels meeting has not been released.

But before the talks, the European commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, demanded that all parties in the Yemen conflict “uphold international humanitarian law and guarantee safe and unimpeded access to humanitarian organisations.”

The Brussels meeting heard that, while both sides have made trouble for humanitarian and UN agencies, the Houthi attempts to tax shipments triggered the latest crisis.

“It cannot continue, the biggest lifeline on earth is at stake. There are 20 million people in need in Yemen,” Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told AFP on Thursday.

“We cannot pay donated aid money to one of the parties to the conflict. So that is one of the many red lines that we are fearful of having to cross. We cannot do it,” he said.

Topics: Houthis

Related

Special
Middle-East
Houthis confiscate properties of 35 Yemeni lawmakers
Update
Middle-East
New ‘mercy flight’ leaves Houthi-held Yemen capital: WHO

Israeli missile attack on Syria kills 7 fighters

Updated 14 February 2020
AFP

Israeli missile attack on Syria kills 7 fighters

  • The strikes on the Damascus airport area had killed at least three Syrian soldiers and four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard
Updated 14 February 2020
AFP
BEIRUT: A missile attack launched from Israel on military targets near Damascus overnight killed three Syrian and four Iranian fighters, a war monitor said Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes on the Damascus airport area had killed at least three Syrian soldiers and four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Latest updates

Yemen’s Houthis drop ‘tax’ threat that jeopardised aid: UN official
How calligraphy became an integral part of Arab identity — and how it can remain so
Spanish artists’ dreams of Arabia revealed
New doc reveals how Gaza fishermen found — and lost — ancient treasure
Emirati singer Ahlam announces collaboration with K-pop band BTS

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.