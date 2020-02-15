You are here

  Ivanka Trump wears Emirati label on UAE visit

Ivanka Trump wears Emirati label on UAE visit

Ivanka Trump wore an outfit by Layeur during her visit to the UAE. (AP)
DUBAI: Senior advisor to and the daughter of US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump arrived in the UAE this morning, where she is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the official opening of the Global Women's Forum Dubai (GWFD), which will be held at Madinat Jumeirah on Feb 16 and 17.

Ahead of her speech, Trump was photographed at the Jumeirah Al-Naseem hotel wearing a metallic, maxi dress from Emirati label Layeur. The long-sleeved piece boasts a waist belt and contrasting navy paneling on the neckline and sleeves. It’s currently available for purchase at e-tailer The Modist for $890. The president of the United States’ daughter paired the conservative look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

It’s not the first time she has championed an Arab label. Memorably, Trump stepped out in a two-piece suit by Moroccan designer Fadila El-Gadi during a three-day visit to the North African country last November.




Saudi fine jewelry label spotlights Egyptian star Amina Khalil

Egyptian star Amina Khalil is the new face of Jeddah-based label Nadine Jewelry. File/AFP
DUBAI: Egyptian star Amina Khalil is the new face of Saudi Arabian fine jewelry label Nadine Jewelry.

The Cairo-born actress appears in a series of images and a video depicting Khalil wearing pieces from the Jeddah-based fine jewelry house’s Rouh and Neda collections.

The photographs and video were shot in the Italian city of Milan, where the label’s bijoux are meticulously handcrafted.

“Everybody welcome @nadine_jewellery,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Such a lovely brand that I am proud to introduce to you all. I fell in love with her and all her pieces. Stay tuned for more pics of our little Italian photoshoot made with so much love (pic),” she added alongside one of the campaign shots.

It’s not the first time Khalil has collaborated with a high-end jewelry brand. In 2018, the “122” star joined forces with New York-based Indira Jewelry on a range of geometric rings, necklaces and earrings.

Nadine Jewelry was founded by Nadine Attar in 2018. A certified gemologist — she left a successful corporate career in banking to pursue her passion and establish her brand — Attar first launched her namesake label during an intimate suhoor event in the UAE during Ramadan 2018. She went on to celebrate her boutique opening in Jeddah a month later before debuting her unisex collections, including her most recent offering entitled “Sirr,” at a high tea event hosted by UN Women and Alwaleed Philanthropies. 

Though it has only been a little over one year since the brand’s launch, the jeweler’s designs — which are inspired by “nature, spirituality and culture,” according to the website — have been making waves in the fine jewelry world, grabbing the attention of a host of high-profile celebrities who have all been spotted rocking the label’s handcrafted pieces.

Memorably, “Euphoria” actress Zendaya donned a pair of earrings crafted with marquise and round cut diamonds and adorned with a large oval golden beryl plucked from the made-in-Italy label at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in November 2018.

Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Isabelle Goulart, as well as Egyptian icon Yousra and Tunisian star Hend Sabri, have all sported Nadine Jewelry on international red carpets since its debut.

