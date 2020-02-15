You are here

Madinah governor meets officials of Ministry of Energy, Saudi Electricity Co.

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman meets officials from the Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Electricity Co. in Madinah on Saturday. (Supplied)
  • The electrical system in Madinah serves more than 700,000 subscribers in the region, with 7 percent at Saudi Arabia level
MADINAH: Ongoing energy and electricity projects in the Madinah region this year cost SR7 billion ($1.8 billion), including nine projects for high voltage and distribution, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The figure was in a report reviewed by Prince Faisal bin Salman, who is governor of Madinah, during his meeting with Naif Al-Abbadi, who is undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for electricity affairs. The CEO of the Saudi Electricity Co., Fahad Al-Sudairi, and members of the company’s executive board were also at the meeting.
Prince Faisal said it was important to improve the visual identity of electric power plants in the regions, adding that authorities were working on making Madinah eco-friendly through new LED technology on energy-saving public roads.
The electrical system in Madinah serves more than 700,000 subscribers in the region, with 7 percent at Kingdom level, along with an increase in power generation capacity of 29 percent during the past four years.

 

Student quarantined in Jeddah hospital for respiratory virus test commits suicide

  • The patient was brought to King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah on suspicion that he had respiratory virus
JEDDAH: A foreigner studying at a university in Saudi Arabia died at dawn Saturday after throwing himself from the window of the quarantine room at King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah.

A statement by the Jeddah Health Department said the student was admitted to the hospital after he was transferred by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority on Friday. 

A respiratory virus was suspected based on the symptoms showing on the patient at the time of his admission to the hospital, the statement said.

The patient was treated according to medical norms and all precautions were taken. He was quarantined pending the release of laboratory results.

All samples came "negative" of the virus on Saturday morning, but by the time the results were released the patient had already ended his own life. 

“The resident was placed in a completely closed isolation room, according to the health requirements, but the resident removed the window’s safety button and threw himself at 12:24 am. The student was announced dead at 3:30 am on Saturday,” the health department statement said.

It said the patient has been in the Kingdom for eight months and is a student at King Abdulaziz University. 

No mention of his nationality was made in the statement. Al-Arabiya and Sabq.org, quoting unnamed competent authorities, said he was a Chinese national.

Officials and security authorities are investigating the incident, the department said.

