Madinah governor meets officials of Ministry of Energy, Saudi Electricity Co.

MADINAH: Ongoing energy and electricity projects in the Madinah region this year cost SR7 billion ($1.8 billion), including nine projects for high voltage and distribution, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The figure was in a report reviewed by Prince Faisal bin Salman, who is governor of Madinah, during his meeting with Naif Al-Abbadi, who is undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for electricity affairs. The CEO of the Saudi Electricity Co., Fahad Al-Sudairi, and members of the company’s executive board were also at the meeting.
Prince Faisal said it was important to improve the visual identity of electric power plants in the regions, adding that authorities were working on making Madinah eco-friendly through new LED technology on energy-saving public roads.
The electrical system in Madinah serves more than 700,000 subscribers in the region, with 7 percent at Kingdom level, along with an increase in power generation capacity of 29 percent during the past four years.