JEDDAH: Saudi engineers have completed a training program set up by the Kingdom and Japan as part of a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries.
The 25 engineers undertook the program at the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) in Jeddah on Feb. 2-6 after it was organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources together with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and organizations including Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance and the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East.
They were trained in lean production, which is a method originating in the Japanese manufacturing industry for waste minimization while ensuring quality.
Japan’s consul general, Masayuki Miyamoto, awarded certificates to the engineers.
The remaining training, Six Sigma, will be conducted in Modon on Feb. 16-20. The first of the three training programs was completed in January.
Modon has been developing integrated industrial areas since its inception in 2001. It oversees industrial cities under development, in addition to supervising private industrial parks and cities.
Japan completes training of Saudi engineers
https://arab.news/yvfz5
Japan completes training of Saudi engineers
- Modon has been developing integrated industrial areas since its inception in 2001
JEDDAH: Saudi engineers have completed a training program set up by the Kingdom and Japan as part of a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries.