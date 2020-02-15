You are here

  • Home
  • Japan completes training of Saudi engineers

Japan completes training of Saudi engineers

1 / 2
Japan’s consul general, Masayuki Miyamoto, awarded certificates to the engineers.
2 / 2
The remaining training, Six Sigma, will be conducted in Modon on Feb. 16-20.
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvfz5

Updated 16 February 2020
Arab News

Japan completes training of Saudi engineers

  • Modon has been developing integrated industrial areas since its inception in 2001
Updated 16 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi engineers have completed a training program set up by the Kingdom and Japan as part of a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries.
The 25 engineers undertook the program at the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) in Jeddah on Feb. 2-6 after it was organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources together with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and organizations including Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance and the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East.
They were trained in lean production, which is a method originating in the Japanese manufacturing industry for waste minimization while ensuring quality.
Japan’s consul general, Masayuki Miyamoto, awarded certificates to the engineers.
The remaining training, Six Sigma, will be conducted in Modon on Feb. 16-20. The first of the three training programs was completed in January.
Modon has been developing integrated industrial areas since its inception in 2001. It oversees industrial cities under development, in addition to supervising private industrial parks and cities. 

Topics: saudi engineers MODON

Related

Saudi Arabia
MODON, GAMI sign deal to promote investments in Saudi military sector
Business & Economy
MODON to establish integrated pharmaceutical complex

Student quarantined in Jeddah hospital for respiratory virus test commits suicide

Updated 16 February 2020
Arab News

Student quarantined in Jeddah hospital for respiratory virus test commits suicide

  • The patient was brought to King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah on suspicion that he had respiratory virus
Updated 16 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: An overseas student studying at a Saudi university died at dawn Saturday after throwing himself from the window of the quarantine room at King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah.

A statement by the Jeddah Health Department said the student was admitted to the hospital after he was transferred by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority on Friday. 

A respiratory virus was suspected based on the symptoms showing on the patient at the time of his admission to the hospital, the statement said.

But it did not explain whether the virus was thought to be coronavirus.

The patient was treated according to medical norms and all precautions were taken. He was quarantined pending the release of laboratory results.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

All samples came "negative" of the virus on Saturday morning, but by the time the results were released the patient had already ended his own life. 

“The resident was placed in a completely closed isolation room, according to the health requirements, but the resident removed the window’s safety button and threw himself at 12:24 am. The student was announced dead at 3:30 am on Saturday,” the health department statement said.

It said the patient has been in the Kingdom for eight months and is a student at King Abdulaziz University. 

No mention of his nationality was made in the statement. Al-Arabiya and Sabq.org, quoting unnamed competent authorities, said he was a Chinese national.

Officials and security authorities are investigating the incident, the department said.

Topics: coronavirus King Fahd Hospital respiratory virus

Related

Middle-East
Two patients with coronavirus in UAE have recovered: Health ministry
Special photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sends emergency aid to China to combat Coronavirus

Latest updates

Bangladesh axe Mahmudullah for Zimbabwe Test
Bandits kill 30 in northwest Nigeria attack: police
South Sudan rebels reject president’s peace compromise
Ciara shows off Kuwaiti It-bag in New York, Los Angeles
Lulu launches taste of Egypt festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.