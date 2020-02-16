Sonam Kapoor dazzles as Bulgari unveils new mosque-inspired collection

DUBAI: Fine jewelry house Bulgari unveiled its latest high-jewelry collection, Jannah, in a dazzling runway show that lit up the Louvre Abu Dhabi last week.

More than two years in the making, the collection is a collaboration between the Italian jewelry house and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, member of the ruling UAE Royal Family.

Drawing inspiration from the five Carrara flower mosaics that adorn the marble ceilings of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE’s capital, the collection features diamond encrusted pieces punctuated with precious emeralds and celebrates the bond between the two cities of Abu Dhabi and Rome.







The new collection was feted by way of a glitzy bash held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. (Instagram)



A standout piece is an extraordinary necklace featuring a single, cushion-cut Colombia emerald of 13.38kts and engraved with “Zayed” in Arabic on the back of the pendant, a nod to the Princess’s late grandfather, and founder of the UAE.

It is the first time the Italian high jewelry house collaborates with a member of the UAE royal family.

The new collection was feted by way of a glitzy bash held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi that brought together some of the region’s biggest stars, such as Tara Emad, Nadine Nassib Njeim and Sonam Kapoor, who serves as the face of the Jannah line.