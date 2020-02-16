You are here

  • Home
  • Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural covered after it was defaced

Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural covered after it was defaced

Passers-by take photographs of a Banksy mural showing the stenciled image of a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers and leaves on the wall of a building in Bristol on February 14, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9frhu

Updated 37 min 54 sec ago
AP

Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural covered after it was defaced

  • The elusive artist confirmed the mural as his creation on his official Instagram account on February 14
Updated 37 min 54 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The family who owns a house in southwest England where an artwork from Banksy appeared in time for Valentine’s Day has covered the mural after it was defaced.
Temporary fencing was also added Saturday to the home in Bristol and closed-circuit television has been installed to protect the artwork, which shows a young girl firing red flowers from a catapult.
The elusive artist confirmed the mural as his creation on his official Instagram account on Feb. 14. It was later defaced with an expletive.
Kelly Woodruff, the daughter of Edwin Simons, who owns the rented home on which the artwork appeared, said the family felt a “strong responsibility” to ensure that the artwork could be enjoyed by the general public.
“Due to the mindless vandalism to the artwork, the family have taken the very difficult decision to cover the artwork to try to protect it,” she said. “All measures are temporary and we ask that the public are patient while we work out the best way to clean the damage, restore and protect it for the future, so everyone can enjoy Banksy’s work.”

Topics: Banksy

Related

World
Climate mural emerges after London protests; Is it Banksy?
Offbeat
Banksy ‘snow’ pollution mural sold for over $130,000

Sandra, orangutan granted ‘personhood’, turns 34

Updated 16 February 2020
AP

Sandra, orangutan granted ‘personhood’, turns 34

  • Prior to coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a Buenos Aires zoo
  • Judge Elena Liberatori’s landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person
Updated 16 February 2020
AP

WAUCHULA, Florida: A orangutan named Sandra, who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida, celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine’s Day with a special new primate friend.
Patti Ragan, director of the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, says Sandra “has adjusted beautifully to her life at the sanctuary” and has befriended Jethro, a 31-year-old male orangutan.
Prior to coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a Buenos Aires zoo. Sandra was a bit shy when she arrived at the Florida center, which is home to 22 orangutans.
“Sandra appeared most interested in Jethro, and our caregivers felt he was a perfect choice because of his close age, calm demeanor, and gentle nature,” Ragan said in a news release. “Sandra still observes and follows Jethro from a distance while they are in the process of getting to know and trust each other. But they are living harmoniously in the same habitat spaces as they continue to gain confidence in their relationship.”
Judge Elena Liberatori’s landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person, and thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people, and better living conditions.
“With that ruling I wanted to tell society something new, that animals are sentient beings and that the first right they have is our obligation to respect them,” she told The Associated Press.
But without a clear alternative, Sandra remained at the antiquated zoo, which closed in 2016, until leaving for the US in late September. She was in quarantine for a month at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas before arriving in Florida.
On Friday, Sandra celebrated her birthday, complete with pink signs and wrapped packages. Jethro, who was once in the entertainment business, attended the party.

Topics: wildlife Sandra ORANGUTAN

Related

World
Bali’s drugged, smuggled orangutan headed back to the wild
Offbeat
Denver Zoo celebrates birth of Sumatran orangutan

Latest updates

Ivanka Trump praises Saudi Arabia for gender quality progress at Global Women’s Forum
Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural covered after it was defaced
Magnitude 5.8 quake hits in vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm island in the Gulf
‘Shams Al-Maaref’ (The Book of Sun) to have world premiere during Red Sea film festival opening
Oman sees biggest Gulf clash risk in Strait of Hormuz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.