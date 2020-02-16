You are here

Turkey tells Russia: Syria regime attacks on Idlib must stop

A picture taken on February 16, 2020, shows a convoy of the Turkish army in the commercial area of the Syrian town of Sarmada in the northwestern province of Idlib. The situation in Syria has become more tense as pro-regime forces intensify their assault on the last major rebel bastion of Idlib, where Turkey has 12 observation posts as part of a 2018 Ankara-Moscow agreement, four of which are surrounded by regime forces according to Turkish officials. (AFP)
  • Assad has been intensifying his assault on the holdout northwestern province of Idlib
ANKARA: Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sunday he has told his Russian counterpart that the Damascus regime’s attacks on the last rebel-held bastion in Syria must stop.
Backed by Russian air power, Syrian President Bashar Assad has been intensifying his assault on the holdout northwestern province of Idlib.
And tensions have been running high between Ankara and Moscow after 14 Turks were killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in the region.
“I stressed that the attacks in Idlib must stop and it was necessary to establish a lasting cease-fire that would not be violated,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists in Germany.
Cavusoglu met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday during the Munich Security Conference.
Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of a 2018 deal reached between Ankara and Moscow in the Russian resort of Sochi to prevent a regime offensive.
But despite the agreement, Syrian regime forces, backed by Russian air strikes, have pressed ahead with an assault to retake the province, killing hundreds of people.
Four of the Turkish posts are believed to be encircled by Syrian forces, and Ankara has threatened to attack Damascus if they do not retreat by the end of February.
A Turkish delegation will head to Moscow on Monday, after Russian officials visited Ankara last weekend but no concrete agreement emerged.
Rebel supporter Turkey and Damascus ally Russia have worked closely on Syria in recent years despite being on opposing sides of the nine-year conflict.

AMMAN: A car bomb exploded on Sunday in the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the Turkish border, killing four people, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said.
The Arab town, from which Turkish-backed forces last October pushed out the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, has seen a spate of car blasts that has killed dozens of civilians.
There was no immediate comment from the authorities.
Anadolu, citing security sources, said the attack was carried out by the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist group linked to Kurdish insurgents on its own soil.

