Hawaii thieves cart off $1,000 worth of durian

Durian is known for a pale yellow flesh with a sweet taste but a smell that has been compared to moldy cheese, rotten onions, dead fish and far worse. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

HONOLULU: Police in Hawaii are investigating the theft of fruit valued at about $1,000 including durian, which is known for its powerful odor.
Two men entered a property in Hilo on the Big Island and removed 18 durian and other types of fruit on the night of Feb. 1, the Hawaii Police Department said.
Authorities released a surveillance camera image of two suspects and asked the public for additional information that could lead to the capture of the fruit bandits.




Authorities released a surveillance image of two suspects involved in a fruit theft in Hilo. (Hawaii Police Department)


The tropical, spiky durian fruit resembles a small porcupine and typically weighs from 2 to 7 pounds (1 to 3 kilograms).
Durian is known for a pale yellow flesh with a sweet taste but a smell that has been compared to moldy cheese, rotten onions, dead fish and far worse.
Durian is popular across Southeast Asia but also is commonly banned from hotel rooms and public transportation there.
The smell of rotting durian in a cupboard was mistaken for a gas leak and prompted an evacuation of a library at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia in April 2018.

Topics: Hawaii durian

Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural covered after it was defaced

Updated 16 February 2020
AP

Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural covered after it was defaced

  • The elusive artist confirmed the mural as his creation on his official Instagram account on February 14
Updated 16 February 2020
AP

LONDON: The family who owns a house in southwest England where an artwork from Banksy appeared in time for Valentine’s Day has covered the mural after it was defaced.
Temporary fencing was also added Saturday to the home in Bristol and closed-circuit television has been installed to protect the artwork, which shows a young girl firing red flowers from a catapult.
The elusive artist confirmed the mural as his creation on his official Instagram account on Feb. 14. It was later defaced with an expletive.
Kelly Woodruff, the daughter of Edwin Simons, who owns the rented home on which the artwork appeared, said the family felt a “strong responsibility” to ensure that the artwork could be enjoyed by the general public.
“Due to the mindless vandalism to the artwork, the family have taken the very difficult decision to cover the artwork to try to protect it,” she said. “All measures are temporary and we ask that the public are patient while we work out the best way to clean the damage, restore and protect it for the future, so everyone can enjoy Banksy’s work.”

Topics: Banksy

