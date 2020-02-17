You are here

Japan cancels Emperor Naruhito’s birthday public celebrations amid virus fears

Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s appearance in the morning as well as the public signing of the greeting book will be canceled, the imperial household agency said in a statement. (AFP)
AFP

  • ‘In light of various situations, we have decided to cancel the visit by the general public to the palace for His Majesty’s birthday’
AFP

TOKYO: Japan said Monday it would cancel a public gathering to celebrate the birthday of new Emperor Naruhito, as fears grow over the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

“In light of various situations, we have decided to cancel the visit by the general public to the palace for His Majesty’s birthday,” the imperial household agency said in a statement a day after the government warned people to avoid crowds and “non-essential gatherings.”

“His Majesty’s appearance in the morning as well as the public signing of the greeting book will be canceled.”

At least 60 people in Japan have so far been diagnosed with the virus, with Health Minister Katsunobu Kato warning on Sunday that the nation was “entering a new phase” of the outbreak.

“We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings. We want elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places,” he said.

The birthday gathering on February 23 was canceled as local media reported that the amateur section of the Tokyo Marathon, scheduled for March 1, would be canceled.

“We have no formal decision to announce yet. We are studying and once a decision is made we will announce it, by today,” a spokeswoman for the organizers said.

The birthday celebration for Emperor Naruhito was to be the first since he took the throne last year.

The last time the gathering was canceled was in 1996, after hostages were taken at the Japanese embassy in Peru during an event to mark the monarch’s birthday.

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

  • The attack was carried out on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the northwest region
  • Separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon: A massacre in an anglophone region of Cameroon left up to 22 villagers dead including 14 children, the UN said Sunday, with an opposition party blaming the killings on the army.
Armed men carried out the bloodshed on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the Northwest region, James Nunan, a local official of humanitarian coordination agency OCHA, told AFP.
“Up to 22 civilians were killed, including a pregnant woman and several children,” Nunan said, adding that 14 children — including nine under age five — were among the dead.
Eleven of the children were girls, said Nunan, head of OCHA’s office for the Northwest and Southwest regions, which are home to the West African country’s large English-speaking minority.
Separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years.
The Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon, one of the country’s two main opposition parties, issued a statement saying: “The dictatorial regime (and) the supreme head of the security and defense forces are chiefly responsible for these crimes.”
A key figure in the separatist movement, lawyer Agbor Mballa, in a Facebook post also accused “state defense forces” of carrying out the killings.
An army official contacted by AFP early Sunday denied the allegations, saying simply: “False.” No other official response was immediately available.
The three-year conflict between anglophone forces seeking to break away from French-speaking Cameroon has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes.
Friday’s killings followed elections on February 9 that were marred by violence in the regions blamed both on separatists and security forces.
Armed separatists prevented people from voting, threatening reprisals, while government soldiers were a heavy presence.
Separatists kidnapped more than 100 people and torched property in the run-up to the elections, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday.
The government has not yet announced the results of the elections or turnout figures.

 

 

Topics: Cameroon massacre Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon

