You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong armed gang steals toilet rolls amid coronavirus scare

Opinion

Dr. Theodore Karasik

Clarity needed on how to contain COVID-19 pandemic

Read article

Hong Kong armed gang steals toilet rolls amid coronavirus scare

Hong Kong police outside a supermarket after armed robbers stole hundreds of toilet rolls in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c766g

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong armed gang steals toilet rolls amid coronavirus scare

  • Toilet rolls have become hot property in the densely packed business hub
  • Alongside toilet rolls, there has been a run on staples caused by coronavirus panic-buying
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Armed robbers who stole hundreds of toilet rolls were being hunted by Hong Kong police on Monday, in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying.
Toilet rolls have become hot property in the densely packed business hub, despite government assurances that supplies remain unaffected by the virus outbreak.
Supermarkets have found themselves unable to restock quickly enough, leading to sometimes lengthy queues and shelves wiped clean within moments of opening.
Alongside toilet rolls, there has been a run on staples like rice and pasta as well as hand sanitizer and other cleaning items.

Police said a truck driver was held up early Monday by three men outside a supermarket in Mong Kok, a working-class district with a history of “triad” organized crime gangs.
“A delivery man was threatened by three knife-wielding men who took toilet paper worth more than HK$1,000 ($130),” a police spokesman said.
Footage from Now TV showed police investigators standing around multiple crates of toilet roll outside a Wellcome supermarket. One of the crates was only half stacked.
Hong Kongers reacted with a mixture of bafflement and merriment to the heist.
One lady passing by the scene of the crime who was interviewed by local TV station iCable quipped: “I’d steal face masks, but not toilet roll.”
The city, which has 57 confirmed coronavirus cases, is currently experiencing a genuine shortage of face masks.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


The hysteria that has swept through Hong Kong since the coronavirus outbreak exploded on mainland China is partly fueled by the city’s tragic recent history of confronting a deadly disease.
In 2003, 299 Hong Kongers died of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), an outbreak that began on the mainland but was initially covered up by Beijing, a decision that left a lasting legacy of distrust toward the authorities on public health issues.
The new coronavirus outbreak also comes at a time when the city’s pro-Beijing leadership has historic low approval ratings after refusing to bow to months of angry pro-democracy protests last year.
Authorities have blamed false online rumors for the panic-buying and say supplies of food and household goods remain stable.
But the panic-buying has itself created shortages in one of the world’s most densely populated cities where supermarkets and pharmacies have limited floor space.
Photos posted online have shown some people proudly stuffing their cramped city apartments with packets of hoarded toilet rolls.
On Sunday, the head of the city’s Consumer Council warned people not to stockpile toilet rolls in their flats as they were prone to mold in the notoriously humid climate.
She also re-iterated that there were ample stocks of toilet roll.

Topics: Health coronavirus crime Hong Kong

Related

Update
World
New coronavirus cases drop for third day as toll passes 1,600
Business & Economy
Coronavirus hammers travel, tourism stocks in Hong Kong

Japan cancels Emperor Naruhito’s birthday public celebrations amid virus fears

Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Japan cancels Emperor Naruhito’s birthday public celebrations amid virus fears

  • ‘In light of various situations, we have decided to cancel the visit by the general public to the palace for His Majesty’s birthday’
Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan said Monday it would cancel a public gathering to celebrate the birthday of new Emperor Naruhito, as fears grow over the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

“In light of various situations, we have decided to cancel the visit by the general public to the palace for His Majesty’s birthday,” the imperial household agency said in a statement a day after the government warned people to avoid crowds and “non-essential gatherings.”

“His Majesty’s appearance in the morning as well as the public signing of the greeting book will be canceled.”

At least 60 people in Japan have so far been diagnosed with the virus, with Health Minister Katsunobu Kato warning on Sunday that the nation was “entering a new phase” of the outbreak.

“We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings. We want elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places,” he said.

The birthday gathering on February 23 was canceled as local media reported that the amateur section of the Tokyo Marathon, scheduled for March 1, would be canceled.

“We have no formal decision to announce yet. We are studying and once a decision is made we will announce it, by today,” a spokeswoman for the organizers said.

The birthday celebration for Emperor Naruhito was to be the first since he took the throne last year.

The last time the gathering was canceled was in 1996, after hostages were taken at the Japanese embassy in Peru during an event to mark the monarch’s birthday.

Topics: Japan Emperor Naruhito

Related

World
Emperor Naruhito greets public in Japan parade marking enthronement
Special
World
Tradition, modernity mingle at Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement

Latest updates

Hong Kong armed gang steals toilet rolls amid coronavirus scare
Atelier Zuhra tells an enchanting story of Arabia at LFW
Japan cancels Emperor Naruhito’s birthday public celebrations amid virus fears
Kobe Bryant: NBA All-Star crowd pays tribute to fallen basketball icon
UAE announces ninth coronavirus case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.