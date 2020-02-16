You are here

  • Home
  • China toll leaps past 1,600 as first death reported outside Asia

China toll leaps past 1,600 as first death reported outside Asia

1 / 2
This photo taken on February 12, 2020 shows negative pressure protection and monitoring ambulances preparing to leave for Wuhan in Nanchang in China's central Jiangxi province. (AFP)
2 / 2
A medical worker puts on a protective suit before entering a sports centre which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients of the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 12, 2020. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9jfyj

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

China toll leaps past 1,600 as first death reported outside Asia

  • A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally
  • The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak surpassed 1,600 in China on Sunday, with the first fatality reported outside Asia fueling global concerns.
More than 68,000 people have now been infected in China from a virus that emerged in central Hubei province in December before spreading across the country and some two dozen countries.
Amid criticism over the handling of the crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for tighter policing to protect social stability, while Beijing ordered people returning to the capital to self-quarantine for 14 days in the latest drastic measure aimed at containing the virus.
An 80-year-old Chinese tourist died from the new coronavirus, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said Saturday.
Only three other deaths have been recorded outside mainland China — in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan.
The death toll in China, meanwhile, rose to 1,662 Sunday after Hubei reported 139 new deaths.
Several countries have banned arrivals from China and major airlines have cut services to the country.
The biggest cluster outside China is on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan, with 285 infections now as dozens more cases were confirmed.
A US State Department spokesperson said Americans stranded on the vessel would be evacuated, and would face a further quarantine of two weeks in the United States.

The virus spread last month as millions traveled across the country for the Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended by three days — more than a week in some cities — in an effort to prevent further contagion.
People have slowly started to return to work in the past two weeks, though many are doing their jobs from home and schools remain closed.
Beijing’s municipal government enacted a rule on Friday requiring all people coming to the capital to quarantine themselves for 14 days, warning that violators would be punished, according to official media.
It was unclear how authorities would enforce the measure.
Chinese authorities have placed some 56 million people in Hubei and its capital Wuhan under quarantine, virtually sealing off the province from the rest of the country in an unprecedented effort to contain the virus.
A number of cities far from the epicenter have also imposed tough measures limiting the number of people who can leave their homes.
The government must “increase use of police force and strengthen the visible use of police,” to ensure stability during the crisis, Xi said in a February 3 speech published by state media on Saturday.
In another drastic preventive measure, China’s central bank said Saturday that used banknotes were being disinfected with ultraviolet light or high temperatures, and stored for up to 14 days before they are put back into circulation.
The scale of the epidemic ballooned this week after authorities in Hubei changed their criteria for counting cases, retroactively adding thousands of new patients to their tally.

Hubei added more than 14,000 cases in a single day this week after officials there started counting people clinically diagnosed through lung imaging, in addition to those with a positive lab test result.
On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported 2,641 new cases of the COVID-19 strain, with the vast majority in Hubei.
The number, however, was almost half those reported the previous day, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the body has asked China for details on how diagnoses were being made.
“China has bought the world time. We don’t know how much time,” he said.
“We ask all governments, companies, and news organizations to work with us to sound the appropriate level of alarm without fanning the flames of hysteria.”
He said he was concerned by the continued increase of cases in China as well as “the lack of urgency in funding the response from the international community.”
The number of new confirmed cases has been steadily falling outside Hubei.
A top Chinese scientist had predicted that the epidemic could peak by the end of this month after the number of new cases had fallen earlier in the week.
But the WHO has cautioned that it was “way too early” to make any predictions about the disease’s trajectory.
An international team of WHO experts will arrive in Beijing this weekend for a joint mission with Chinese counterparts.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus Wuhan

Related

World
France announces first coronavirus victim outside Asia as Chinese tourist dies in Paris hospital
World
Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home

Timea will take your orders now: Kabul eatery first in Afghanistan to use robot

Updated 16 February 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Timea will take your orders now: Kabul eatery first in Afghanistan to use robot

  • After taking an order and serving customers, Timea thanks them in audio messages
Updated 16 February 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: A Kabul restaurant has become the first in Afghanistan to use a robot as its waiter, drawing flak from experts focusing on rampant joblessness in the country.

However, that hasn’t stopped regular and new diners from visiting the Times Restaurant, with its owners saying their cash registers haven’t stopped ringing since Timea began work last week.

Standing 1.5 meters tall and weighing 30 kg, the petite white and grey robot has been designed to give the impression that she is wearing a hijab or headscarf, and only serves women and families in the segregated section of the hotel, Mohammad Rafi Sherzad, the restaurant’s manager, told Arab News.

“It takes orders, processes it, serves food and delivers and bills the customers. It is a technological renovation here. We have regular customers, but new ones are also visiting to see the robot, too,” Sherzad said.

After taking an order and serving customers, Timea thanks them in audio messages that are prerecorded in Dari and Pashto, two of Afghanistan’s main languages.

And she doesn’t even take a tip.

“We usually go to other restaurants, but today came to see the robot,” said Mohammad Ajmal Raskh, a civil servant who visited the eatery with his wife and two children.

Another diner, school student Asadullah, said he was “thrilled” to see the robot in action.

“Hospitals and clinics could use this technology, too, based on their requirements,” he told Arab News.

However, in a country grappling with growing poverty, a high rate of joblessness and major power cuts, the use of the robot has drawn criticism, with experts saying it is a “ridiculous” move.

“This is unnecessary, perhaps, ridiculous and counter-productive, because 65 percent of people live below the poverty line, some barely live on a dollar a day, and the unemployment rate is very high. The restaurant owner should have dedicated it to a university for research,” Mohsin Amin, an analyst, said.

Sherzad, however, is taking the criticism in stride. 

“Other restaurants may also introduce the same technology soon. Also, we have not fired any of our waiters to replace them with Timea.” 

Topics: Timea robot Kabul

Related

Middle-East
Dubai displays tech reputation with global robotics contest
Special
World
Robot with Saudi citizenship presses all the right buttons at international conference

Latest updates

China toll leaps past 1,600 as first death reported outside Asia
Saudi sculptor digs up to 20 meters to reach perfect stones
Egypt, France find first cases of China virus
What We Are Reading Today: In Search of the Soul by John Cottingham
Student quarantined in Jeddah hospital for respiratory virus test commits suicide

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.