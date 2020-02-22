You are here

  • Terrorists are ‘generally Muslims’ says Ryanair CEO

Hafed Al-Ghwell

In Germany, candidates to replace AKK need to learn from her mistakes

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. (AFP)
Updated 22 February 2020
AFP

  • O'Leary: “If you are traveling with a family of kids, on you go; the chances you are going to blow them all up is zero.”
  • “Thirty years ago it was the Irish,” said the Irish businessman
AFP

LONDON: Muslim men should be profiled at airports as terrorists will “generally be of a Muslim persuasion,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said in an interview published Saturday, sparking accusations of racism.
“Who are the bombers?” the budget airline’s controversial chief executive said while discussing airport security in the interview with the Times newspaper.
“They are going to be single males traveling on their own... If you are traveling with a family of kids, on you go; the chances you are going to blow them all up is zero.”
“You can’t say stuff, because it’s racism, but it will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion. Thirty years ago it was the Irish.”

A spokesman from the Muslim council of Britain accused O’Leary of “Islamophobia.”
O’Leary was “encouraging racism,” Labour MP Khalid Mahmood told the newspaper.
“In Germany this week a white person killed eight people. Should we profile white people to see if they’re being fascists?“
The Ryanair CEO is known for his controversial views and has floated proposals to charge fliers to use the toilet during Ryanair flights and a “fat tax” on obese passengers.

Niger military operation kills 120 ‘terrorists’: defense ministry

AFP

  • Niger has struggled against a wave of jihadist attacks near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso
AFP

NIAMEY: A joint operation by Nigerien and French troops in southwest Niger killed 120 “terrorists” and seized bomb-making equipment and vehicles, the country’s defense ministry said Friday.
As of February 20 “120 terrorists have been neutralized” in the operation in the vast Tillaberi region near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the statement said, adding there had been no losses among Nigerien or French troops.
Niger’s defense minister Issoufou Katambe praised the “cooperation... in the battle against terrorism,” according to the statement.
Authorities in the restive Tillaberi region have ramped up security restrictions, closing markets and banning motorbike traffic after attacks by jihadist groups over December and January killed 174 Nigerien soldiers.
A state of emergency has been in place in the region for the past two years.
Since 2015, Niger has struggled against a wave of jihadist attacks near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso in the west, exacerbating needs in the Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, where nearly 78,000 people have been displaced.
France this year said it would boost its military presence in the troubled west African region by deploying 600 fresh troops to its 4,500-strong operation.

