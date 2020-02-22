You are here

  • Home
  • Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election

Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election

Iranian authorities have yet to announce the turnout in Feb. 21 election for the 290-seat parliament. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9q4we

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election

  • A clean sweep for hard-liners would confirm the political demise of the country’s pragmatist politicians
  • However, Iranian authorities have yet to announce the turnout in the race for the 290-seat legislature
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Candidates affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards looked on course to win a parliamentary majority on Saturday, reportedly leading in the race in Tehran and towns and villages elsewhere, after a vote stacked in favor of the anti-American hard-liners.
An Interior Ministry official said a list of candidates affiliated with the Guards led in the capital, and lists linked to hard-liners captured 55 seats in towns and villages across the country following Friday’s vote.
A clean sweep for hard-liners would confirm the political demise of the country’s pragmatist politicians, weakened by Washington’s decision to quit a 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions in a move that stifled rapprochement with the West.
However, Iranian authorities have yet to announce the turnout in the race for the 290-seat legislature — a litmus test of the popularity of hard-liners closely associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Khamenei.
Iran’s rulers, under intense US pressure over the country’s nuclear program, need a high turnout to boost their legitimacy, damaged after nationwide protests in November.
Such a result would help the Guards, already omnipresent in Iranians’ daily lives, to increase their already substantial influence in political, social and economic affairs.
The demonstrations, which called for regime change, were met with a violent crackdown overseen by the Guards which killed hundreds and led to the arrest of thousands, according to human rights organizations.
Iranians long for stability after a succession of political and economic crises.

Mounting US pressure
In the latest challenge for Khamenei, Iran announced 10 new cases of coronavirus were detected, one of whom has died. The new infections bring the total cases of new coronavirus in the country to 28, with five of the total having died.
Khamenei faces mounting pressure from the United States over Iran’s nuclear program and discontent over mismanagement over the economy is unlikely to ease as sanctions squeeze the Islamic Republic.
President Donald Trump raised the stakes in his standoff with Tehran when Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport in January.
The spokesman for the watchdog Guardian Council Abbasali Kadkhodai predicted that the turnout will be around 50%, telling state television on Friday that the Iranian nation had disappointed its enemies by voting in large numbers.
Turnout was 62% in the 2016 parliamentary vote and 66% of people voted in 2012.
Large gains in Friday’s vote may also hand hard-liners another bonus — more leeway to campaign for the 2021 contest for president, a job with wide day-to-day control of government.
Parliamentary elections have little impact on Iran’s foreign or nuclear policies, which are set by Khamenei, and major pro-reform parties have been either banned or dismantled since 2009.
But the vote shows shifts in the factional balance of power in Iran’s unique dual system of clerical and republican rule.
The Guardian Council, a hard-line vetting body, has disqualified 6,850 hopefuls out of 14,000, ranging from moderates to conservatives, from contesting parliament polls. About a third of sitting lawmakers have also been barred.

Topics: Iran elections

Related

Special graphic
Middle-East
Lebanon confirms first coronavirus case as death toll hits 4 in Iran
Middle-East
Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus with new cases reported

Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus with new cases reported

Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus with new cases reported

  • The total number of confirmed cases in Iran is 18, with 5 deaths
  • Iraqi government advised citizens against traveling to Iran
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
Reuters AFP

DUBAI: An Iranian official has tested positive for coronavirus, state TV reported on Saturday.
Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of district 13 of the capital Tehran, was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms on Friday, according to state TV.

Iran on Saturday reported one more death among 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Islamic republic to five and infections to 28.
“We have 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state television.
“One of the new cases has unfortunately passed away,” he added, noting that eight of them had been hospitalised in Qom and two in Tehran, without specifying where the death occurred.
The COVID-19 outbreak first emerged in Iran on Wednesday, when officials said it killed two elderly people in Qom, a Shiite holy city south of the capital.
They were the first confirmed deaths from the disease in the Middle East.
Since then, Iran has carried out tests on 785 suspected cases, Jahanpour said.
“Most of the cases are either Qom residents or have a history of coming and going from Qom to other cities,” the health ministry spokesman said.
Qom is a centre for Islamic studies and pilgrims, attracting scholars from Iran and beyond. An official said the first two victims, who were Qom residents, had not left Iran.
Following the announcement of the deaths, neighbouring Iraq on Thursday clamped down on travel to and from the Islamic republic, with its health ministry announcing people in Iran were barred from entering the country "until further notice".
Kuwait's national carrier Kuwait Airways also announced it would suspend all flights to Iran.
The coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread to a growing number of countries and has now been reported in several Iranian cities. Five infected people in Iran have died.

 

Topics: coronavirus China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Special graphic
Middle-East
Lebanon confirms first coronavirus case as death toll hits 4 in Iran
World
Coronavirus spreads in China prisons, Korean church as fears weigh on global markets

Latest updates

London police charge homeless man with mosque stabbing
Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election
Meet the Iraqi hair blogger making ‘waves’ on social media
Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus with new cases reported
Cast of hit sitcom ‘Friends’ reuniting for 25th anniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.