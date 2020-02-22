You are here

UAE confirms 2 new coronavirus cases

The total number of cases in the UAE is 13. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

  • The two cases on Saturday bring the total number of coronavirus in the UAE to 13
  • Three patients have fully recovered
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health announced that an Iranian visitor and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The man, 70 years old, is in an unstable condition and under intensive care. His wife, 64 years old, was diagnosed during a screening of persons in contact with confirmed cases.

The two cases on Saturday bring the total number of coronavirus in the UAE to 13. So far, three patients have fully recovered.

On Friday, the ministry reported that it had been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism and all the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures were taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients.

It was all done as per the guidelines and standards of the World Health Organization, the ministry added.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

“The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviors to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses,” the ministry said.

Topics: Iran China Coronavirus coronavirus

Egyptian court acquits Mubarak’s sons of illicit share trading

Egyptian court acquits Mubarak’s sons of illicit share trading

  • The pair were sentenced to three years in jail in 2015
  • The public prosecution has the right to appeal
CAIRO: The two sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak were acquitted on Saturday of illicit share trading during the sale of a bank four years before the 2011 uprising that ended their father’s 30-year autocratic rule.
Alaa and Gamal Mubarak and seven others had faced charges of illegally profiting from the process of selling the Al-Watany Bank of Egypt to the National Bank of Kuwait in 2007.
Both men, who denied wrongdoing, attended Saturday’s Cairo Criminal Court session, which was held at a police academy for security reasons, and heard the verdict acquitting all the defendants.
The public prosecution has the right to appeal, judicial sources said.
The pair, detained after the 2011 popular uprising, were sentenced to three years in jail in 2015, along with their father, after being separately convicted of diverting public funds and using the money to upgrade family properties.
However, the two brothers were released soon after the ruling because they had spent time in detention pending the case. Their father was freed in 2017 after being cleared of charges of ordering the killing protesters during the uprising.

Topics: Egypt

