UAE confirms 2 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health announced that an Iranian visitor and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The man, 70 years old, is in an unstable condition and under intensive care. His wife, 64 years old, was diagnosed during a screening of persons in contact with confirmed cases.

The two cases on Saturday bring the total number of coronavirus in the UAE to 13. So far, three patients have fully recovered.

On Friday, the ministry reported that it had been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism and all the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures were taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients.

It was all done as per the guidelines and standards of the World Health Organization, the ministry added.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

“The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviors to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses,” the ministry said.