You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s parliament says abolishing imprisonment of businessmen will attract investment

Egypt’s parliament says abolishing imprisonment of businessmen will attract investment

The Egyptian parliament has announced that laws that imprison investors have been scratched, because they affect investment into the country. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gu47x

Updated 22 February 2020
Yasmine Issa

Egypt’s parliament says abolishing imprisonment of businessmen will attract investment

  • Speaker Ali Abdel-Aal said he will not allow investment to “escape” from Egypt
Updated 22 February 2020
Yasmine Issa

CAIRO: The Egyptian parliament has announced that laws that imprison investors have been scratched, stressing that imposing jail time on financial wrongdoers affects investment in Egypt.

Speaker Ali Abdel-Aal said in a public parliamentary session that he and parliament will not allow investment to “escape” from Egypt, “so the idea of replacing imprisonment with deterrent fines must be preserved”.

“I will never allow the imprisonment of businessmen involved in financial violations,” Abdel-Aal said.

Egypt’s parliament takes its cue from countries which have abolished penalties to safeguard the freedom of investors in economic legislation, in support and encouragement of investment, Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee in parliament Ahmed Samir said.

Samir said the principle of not imprisoning investors in financial crimes was approved by parliament at the beginning of the current legislative term but is not final.

He explained that investors do not enjoy absolute immunity against imprisonment and that there are crimes in which jail is necessary, including harming public money or the interest of the state or harming the health of citizens.

“Harming public money or the health of citizens entails serving sentences. Any economic or administrative violations are punishable,” Samir told Arab News.

Mohsen Adel, former head of the Investment Authority, stressed that Egypt has taken the view of international institutions which is believed may encourage investment incentives to attract direct foreign investment, and that preventing businessmen from going to jail guarantees the protection of the investor who works in good faith and is similar to international standards.

Ahmed El-Zayat, a member of the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association, said that the abolition by parliament of imprisoning businessmen in economic legislation is aimed at encouraging investors to invest more and to provide all logistical support to help deal with global competition and attract foreign investment.

El-Zayat pointed to efforts such as solving the problems of troubled factories, refinancing, operating, reconciling with investors and providing a safe business environment that provides the factors needed to increase investments.

El-Zayat said doing away with incarceration of investors and replacing that with financial fines and providing new mechanisms to tighten control over economic business to prevent any excesses and achieve economic justice will raise the confidence of businessmen in the Egyptian economy, especially in industry. He said this will realize the state’s vision of increasing Egyptian exports $55 billion over the coming years.

Mohamed Waheed, chairman of Catalyst Company and founder of the first electronic market for trade in Egyptian products, said the state’s new initiative is a “legislative boom” which will add to the advantages and incentives guaranteed by the investment law, making Egypt the most prominent destination for investors as it enhances its competitiveness and increases demand for work and investment.

Waheed emphasized that the new investment law and its amendments, in addition to investment incentives and positive benefits for projects, organizes the file of penalties for the economic sector within the framework of a general approach from the state to develop the investment environment in a way that enhances its competitiveness and elements of its attraction to local and foreign investments.

He said this vision is a message from the state that supports serious investment and protects well-intentioned investors from the risks and fluctuations of local and global markets.

Al-Waheed added that this will guarantee the seriousness of work and strengthen the values of governance, transparency and serious competition on the basis of common interests and hard work to reap the fruits of development without measures that limit market capabilities and hinder opportunities for expansion and prosperity.

Topics: economy Egypt corruption

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Egyptian investor to launch multibillion-dollar housing project in Pakistan
Business & Economy
World Bank president pledges support for Egyptian economic reform plans

$110 billion gas project to make Saudi Arabia a gas exporter

Updated 23 February 2020
Sean Cronin

$110 billion gas project to make Saudi Arabia a gas exporter

  • Development of eastern field will rebalance global market, experts tell Arab News
  • Jafurah could generate $8.6 billion a year in income
Updated 23 February 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: A $110 billion project to develop a gas field in eastern Saudi Arabia will turn the global market on its head and make the Kingdom a gas exporter, industry analysts told Arab News on Saturday.

The Jafurah field — which lies southeast of Ghawar, the world’s largest conventional oil field — holds an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of wet gas, and is capable of producing 130,000 barrels per day of ethane and 500,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates.

Over 22 years, Jafurah could generate $8.6 billion a year in income and contribute $20 billion a year to the Kingdom’s GDP. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered that the gas produced at the field should be prioritized for domestic industry, but analysts believe there will be a surplus available for export.

The development of the Jafurah field will have ramifications not just for Saudi Arabia and its drive toward a cleaner energy mix, but also for the global gas market, with recent discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean rapidly reshaping economies from Cairo to Ankara and fueling fierce rivalries in the process.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

 “The startup of Saudi Arabian exports could mark a major change to the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) balance in the second half of the decade given the size of the country’s conventional and unconventional gas resources,” James Waddell, senior global analyst at Energy Aspects in London, told Arab News.

Gas is now likely to become both an export product and a source of domestic power generation — a necessary stepping stone toward a cleaner energy mix that will also include more solar and wind power.

“Despite plans to meet Saudi Arabia’s growing power demand through gas and renewable energy generation, the country also has a high potential to have excess gas produced in the coming years that can be exported,” GlobalData power analyst Somayeh Davodi told Arab News.

ALSO READ:  Who flares, wins: Saudi Arabia bets big on gas again

“Saudi Aramco has already completed a number of gas processing projects and has been able to successfully meet its growing domestic gas demand during past decades.

“The company is adding more than 2.5 billion cubic feet per day to its existing gas plants capacity in few years time, increasing the country’s gas processing capacity to 18.9 billion cubic feet per day by 2022.”

This massive increase in the Kingdom’s capacity comes at a time of upheaval in the global gas market. New players such as Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Lebanon threaten the dominance of Russia, which has long been the main supplier to Europe, and Qatar, the world’s biggest supplier of LNG.

 

 

Topics: Vision 2030 Jafurah field

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Who flares, wins: Saudi Arabia bets big on gas again
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of Al-Jafurah gas field

Latest updates

Saudi women ‘are in no need of being rescued’
China’s Hubei province reports 96 new virus deaths
$110 billion gas project to make Saudi Arabia a gas exporter
Saudi-US bond will last another 75 years, says US State Department spokesperson
What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.