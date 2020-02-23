You are here

EU seeks battery autonomy, but first it needs graphite

Europe needs to make more of the graphite used in electric vehicles. A single model from Tesla, for example, requires about 70 kg of the material. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 February 2020
AFP

  • The key component in electric vehicles is currently mostly produced in Asia
VÉNISSIEUX: As Europe looks to declare its tech independence by becoming a leader in next-generation batteries, it will have to start by making its own graphite. The problem is, nearly all of it now comes from Asia, mainly China.

So France’s Carbone Savoie and Germany’s SGL Carbon, the only European firms deemed capable of taking up the challenge, have been corralled into an ambitious battery alliance launched by Brussels.

“Thank you for bringing us on board this ‘Airbus for batteries,’ though to be honest, we weren’t even on the passenger list,” Carbone Savoie’s chairman Bruno Gastinne told France’s deputy finance minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Thursday.

They were attending the ribbon-cutting for a new, more efficient carbon baking oven, a “brick cathedral” some five meters underground at its site in Venissieux, just south of Lyon in southeast France.

The €11 million ($11.9 million) investment will allow the company to double its carbon production, the first step for making the synthetic graphite prized for batteries.

The carbon is then shipped to its factory at Notre-Dame de Briancon in the Alps, where hydroelectric dams provide the intense electrical currents needed to turn it into graphite.

Carbone Savoie says it has developed a new production technology that uses just half the energy required currently, and cuts waste levels in half. “It will be less expensive and more efficient than Chinese graphite, while consuming less energy. The hard part is that we have to move quickly,” said Regis Paulus, the firm’s head of research and development. “To catch up with the Chinese, we have to invest massively,” he said.

EU authorities in November unlocked a whopping €3.2 billion for the European Battery Alliance, hoping to attract an additional €5 billion in private money to build the factories needed to meet homegrown demand.

Automakers are racing to shift to electric fleets, under growing pressure to cut carbon emissions and the reliance on fossil fuels. Batteries make up about 40 percent of the value of an electric car, but are currently made by companies in South Korea, China and Japan.

A single electric model from Tesla, for example, requires around 70 kilogrammes (150 pounds) of graphite, Carbone Savoie’s CEO Sebastian Gauthier said. While the material can be mined, battery producers usually prefer the more expensive synthetic versions that offer improved technical performance. It is the only key component of lithium-ion batteries that can be produced in a factory — nickel, lithium, manganese and cobalt must be mined.

But without government help, few of Europe’s industrial giants were willing to embark on the costly crusade to build their own batteries.

The push has been a boon for Carbone Savoie. Even so, the company still does not produce anywhere near enough graphite required to fulfil Europe’s electric car dreams, or its own goal of becoming “the European leader in battery graphite” by 2025.

That would require a good chunk of the funds promised by Brussels, which have been pledged by Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden and Finland.

Topics: European Union Autonomy electric vehicles Tesla

Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

Updated 24 February 2020
SHERIF EL TOUNY

  • Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion
CAIRO: Egypt’s Tharawat International Investment Corp. has signed a $450 million deal with the Saudi Hospitality Development Group (HDG) to manage Swiss International.

HDG owns and represents the Swiss hotel and resort brand with its three brands: Swiss Spirit, Swiss International and Royal Swiss.

“Many of our investors are interested in investing in Egypt and we have started tourist projects mainly in Hurghada, Sharm El-Shiekh and Cairo,” Jamal Al-Hamed, chief development officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, told Arab News.

Ahmed Awad, who is chairman of the board at Tharawat, said the company aimed to build eight hotels for the Swiss chain in two years with investments worth $450 million in Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh and Marsa Alam on the northern coast, as well as Luxor and Aswan.

Awad said the company intended to invest in the management and operation of hotels in the administrative capital and the new city of El-Alamein.

Swiss International Group CEO, Nagy Al-Shiha, confirmed that the group aimed to reach 30 hotels by the end of 2020.

Al-Shiha said the group planned to build and manage 20 hotels in Egypt in addition to tourist resorts during the next five years.

“We started our long-term strategy to expand in Arab countries which includes Jordan and Egypt,” Al-Hamed said. “We are already present in all Gulf countries and, in the next period, our focus will be on north African countries. We aim for Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco but we will start first with Egypt.”

Economic and commercial relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have experienced continuous growth since the 1980s. Saudi investments in Egypt rank first among Arab countries and second globally.

Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion, including $44 billion in investments for Saudi companies or their Saudi partners in Egypt and $10 billion in investments from the Saudi government through the public investment fund.

According to the vice-chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council, Abdullah bin Mahfouz, the top sectors for Saudi investments are services, followed by industry, construction, real estate development, agriculture, communications, IT, tourism and banking.

Topics: Tharawat International Investment Corp. Saudi-Egypt Saudi Hospitality Development Group

