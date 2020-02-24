China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus

SEOUL: South Korea confirmed 70 more novel coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, bringing its tally to 833, by far the largest national total outside China.

The updated figures on the website of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the country's daily increase to 231, its highest to date.

China on Monday also reported 409 new cases of a new virus, putting its national total past 77,000.

It also reported a jump in the number of deaths, with 150 new deaths for a total of 2,592.

Significant jumps in cases outside China have raised concern of the outbreak getting out of control.

Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways on Monday said was suspending all flights to and from South Korea from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.

New outbreaks in Italy and Iran have also raised concern.

While officials have expressed hope they could contain the outbreak to the region surrounding Daegu, some experts noted signs of the virus circulating nationwide, pointing to a number of cases in the capital, Seoul, and elsewhere that weren’t immediately traceable.

Far from where the illness first emerged, authorities in Italy battled to contain Europe’s first major outbreak and Iran reported eight deaths — the highest toll outside of China. Some of the disease clusters identified in recent days have shown no link to China, a worrying sign of the virus spreading beyond control.

A staggering 50 people have died in the Iranian city of Qom from the new coronavirus this month, Iran’s semiofficial ILNA news agency reported on Monday.

In Italy’s northern Lombardy region, which includes the nation’s financial capital, Milan, the governor announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases stood at 110. Italy now has 152 cases, the largest number outside of Asia, including four deaths, the most recent on Monday.

Venice, which is full of tourists for Carnival events, reported its first two cases, said Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia, whose region includes the lagoon city. It wasn’t immediately known if the two infected had participated in Carnival festivities.

As Italy scrambled to check the spread of the virus, authorities announced that all Carnival events had been called off as well as major league soccer matches in the stricken region. Cinemas and theaters were also ordered shuttered, including Milan’s legendary La Scala.

Warning that China’s virus epidemic is “still grim and complex,” President Xi Jinping called for more efforts to stop the outbreak, revive industry and prevent the disease from disrupting spring planting of crops. China has counted about 77,000 cases and 2,400 deaths.

Xi defended the ruling Communist Party’s response as “timely and effective” in a video conference with officials in charge of anti-disease work, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

“The current epidemic situation is still grim and complex,” Xinhua cited Xi as saying. “Prevention and control are at the most critical stage.”

The number of new Chinese cases has seesawed daily but has remained under 1,000 for the past four days. The outbreak is still largely concentrated in the central province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, where the illness was first identified in December.

Wuhan and nearby areas remain under a lockdown, with most transportation halted and public events canceled, to try to stop the spread of the illness, and China has built hospitals and sent thousands of medical staff to help the area’s overwhelmed health-care system.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his government had increased its anti-virus alert level by one notch to “Red,” the highest level. It allows for the temporary closure of schools and reduced operation of public transportation and flights to and from South Korea.

The new school year for kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in South Korea was put off by one week until March 9.

Moon said the outbreak “has reached a crucial watershed,” and that the next few days will be critical. “We shouldn’t be bound by regulations and hesitate to take unprecedented, powerful measures,” he said.

Most of the South Korean cases have been reported in and around the country’s fourth-largest city, Daegu, which has a population of 2.5 million. The biggest cluster of cases has been linked to a local branch of the Shincheonji church, which mainstream Christian organizations have viewed as a cult movement.

The Shincheonji church said it shut all its local branches since a church member tested positive for the virus on Feb. 18.

Daegu Mayor Kwon Yong-jin said the city’s total could increase significantly because authorities were intensively examining of church members with virus-related symptoms, which include fever, cough and in severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

South Korea has the third-highest national total of COVID-19 cases behind China and Japan. Most of Japan’s cases were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where nearly one-fifth of its 3,711 passengers and crew became infected.