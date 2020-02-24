You are here

  • Home
  • China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus

China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus

1 / 4
In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a doctor sheds tears after a video call with her son at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (AP)
2 / 4
This photo taken on February 18, 2020 shows community staff members sorting food and daily necessities as they prepare to deliver for residents in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (AFP)
3 / 4
A Brazilian Air Force soldier who was helping repatriated Brazilian citizens from China's coronavirus-struck Wuhan, reacts after their quarantine period ended, at Air Force base of Anapolis, State of Goias, Brazil February 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
4 / 4
Experts from China and the World Health Organization (WHO) joint team wearing face masks visit the Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j85zr

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus

  • More than 140 of South Korea’s new cases were in and near the city of Daegu, where most of the country’s infections have so far occurred
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: South Korea confirmed 70 more novel coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, bringing its tally to 833, by far the largest national total outside China.
The updated figures on the website of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the country's daily increase to 231, its highest to date.
China on Monday also reported 409 new cases of a new virus, putting its national total past 77,000.
It also reported a jump in the number of deaths, with 150 new deaths for a total of 2,592.
Significant jumps in cases outside China have raised concern of the outbreak getting out of control.
Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways on Monday said was suspending all flights to and from South Korea from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.
New outbreaks in Italy and Iran have also raised concern.
While officials have expressed hope they could contain the outbreak to the region surrounding Daegu, some experts noted signs of the virus circulating nationwide, pointing to a number of cases in the capital, Seoul, and elsewhere that weren’t immediately traceable.
Far from where the illness first emerged, authorities in Italy battled to contain Europe’s first major outbreak and Iran reported eight deaths — the highest toll outside of China. Some of the disease clusters identified in recent days have shown no link to China, a worrying sign of the virus spreading beyond control.

A staggering 50 people have died in the Iranian city of Qom from the new coronavirus this month, Iran’s semiofficial ILNA news agency reported on Monday.
In Italy’s northern Lombardy region, which includes the nation’s financial capital, Milan, the governor announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases stood at 110. Italy now has 152 cases, the largest number outside of Asia, including four deaths, the most recent on Monday.
Venice, which is full of tourists for Carnival events, reported its first two cases, said Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia, whose region includes the lagoon city. It wasn’t immediately known if the two infected had participated in Carnival festivities.
As Italy scrambled to check the spread of the virus, authorities announced that all Carnival events had been called off as well as major league soccer matches in the stricken region. Cinemas and theaters were also ordered shuttered, including Milan’s legendary La Scala.
Warning that China’s virus epidemic is “still grim and complex,” President Xi Jinping called for more efforts to stop the outbreak, revive industry and prevent the disease from disrupting spring planting of crops. China has counted about 77,000 cases and 2,400 deaths.
Xi defended the ruling Communist Party’s response as “timely and effective” in a video conference with officials in charge of anti-disease work, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
“The current epidemic situation is still grim and complex,” Xinhua cited Xi as saying. “Prevention and control are at the most critical stage.”
The number of new Chinese cases has seesawed daily but has remained under 1,000 for the past four days. The outbreak is still largely concentrated in the central province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, where the illness was first identified in December.
Wuhan and nearby areas remain under a lockdown, with most transportation halted and public events canceled, to try to stop the spread of the illness, and China has built hospitals and sent thousands of medical staff to help the area’s overwhelmed health-care system.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his government had increased its anti-virus alert level by one notch to “Red,” the highest level. It allows for the temporary closure of schools and reduced operation of public transportation and flights to and from South Korea.
The new school year for kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in South Korea was put off by one week until March 9.
Moon said the outbreak “has reached a crucial watershed,” and that the next few days will be critical. “We shouldn’t be bound by regulations and hesitate to take unprecedented, powerful measures,” he said.
Most of the South Korean cases have been reported in and around the country’s fourth-largest city, Daegu, which has a population of 2.5 million. The biggest cluster of cases has been linked to a local branch of the Shincheonji church, which mainstream Christian organizations have viewed as a cult movement.
The Shincheonji church said it shut all its local branches since a church member tested positive for the virus on Feb. 18.
Daegu Mayor Kwon Yong-jin said the city’s total could increase significantly because authorities were intensively examining of church members with virus-related symptoms, which include fever, cough and in severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.
South Korea has the third-highest national total of COVID-19 cases behind China and Japan. Most of Japan’s cases were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where nearly one-fifth of its 3,711 passengers and crew became infected.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

World
Pakistan, Turkey, Armenia close Iranian border, Afghanistan bans travel over coronavirus fears
Update
World
Jordan bans people from China, Iran and South Korea amid coronavirus fears

Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

Updated 24 February 2020
Reuters

Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

  • India and the US have built close political and security ties and Trump’s two-day trip is a sign of their converging interests
  • But the prospects of resolving a wrangle over trade that led to both countries imposing retaliatory tariffs remains elusive
Updated 24 February 2020
Reuters

AHMEDABAD: US President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.
India and the United States have built close political and security ties and Trump’s two-day trip is a sign of their converging interests, officials say, including a way to counter China’s rise as a superpower.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the airport to greet Trump and his wife, Melania, as they stepped off Air Force One.
A road show is planned and a huge reception will be held in a 110,000-seat cricket stadium in the city which is the political home of Modi. A huge crowd has filled the stadium, claimed to be the world’s biggest cricket ground.
Modi, who has built a personal rapport with Trump, is pulling out the stops for Trump’s visit even though a trade deal that Washington was pushing for has run into problems.
The rally in Ahmedabad will be a larger version of the “Howdy Modi” rally that Trump and Modi jointly appeared at in Houston to a jubilant crowd of 50,000 Indian Americans last year, where Trump likened Modi to Elvis Presley for his crowd-pulling power.
His entourage includes daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner besides members of his cabinet, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Many roads were blocked off in Ahmedabad, shops shut and police stationed on rooftops and balconies. School children boarded buses bound for the stadium shouting “We love Trump.” Others were carrying Indian flags.
Trump, who seeks re-election in November, routinely gets the biggest audience of any candidate in the US presidential race, ranging up to 20,000 or so, and he has been grudgingly admiring of Modi’s ability to get a bigger crowd than him.
From Ahmedabad, he heads to Agra for a sunset visit to the iconic Taj Mahal mausoleum, before landing in New Delhi for a summit with Indian officials and business leaders.
But the prospects of resolving a wrangle over trade that led to both countries imposing retaliatory tariffs remains elusive. Indian and US officials have both said progress is unlikely to be made until after the US election.
The two sides have been arguing over US demands for access to India’s poultry and dairy markets, Indian price controls on medical devices such as stents and stringent local data storage rules that US technology firms say will raise the cost of doing business.
Modi’s government has sought restoration of trade concessions that Trump withdrew in 2019 and greater access to US markets for its pharmaceutical and farm products.
The two countries are expected to announce defense deals including an Indian navy plan to buy helicopters from Lockheed Martin worth $2.6 billion.

Topics: economy trade US India Donald Trump Narendra Modi

Related

Special
World
High on optics, low on trade: India set to welcome Trump
Special
World
Howdy Trump! India gears up for US president’s visit

Latest updates

Internet goes wild as Gigi Hadid claps back at YouTuber Jake Paul
Raf Simons joins Prada for creative collaboration
Actress Jameela Jamil claps back at Piers Morgan on Twitter
China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus
Omani cricketer gets 7-year ban for attempted match fixing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.