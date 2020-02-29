Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • Clashes break out in Somalia, ‘slows fight against insurgents’

Clashes break out in Somalia, ‘slows fight against insurgents’

Somali military officers attend a training program in Mogadishu. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6kes

Updated 29 February 2020
Reuters

Clashes break out in Somalia, ‘slows fight against insurgents’

  • Al-Shabab has been fighting the internationally recognized Somali government since 2008
Updated 29 February 2020
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somali troops clashed with a regional militia on Friday in one of the most serious outbreaks of fighting yet over political rivalries that Washington says are slowing the war against Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents.
Eleven people were killed in the violence, witnesses said.
Tension spilled over on Thursday evening between the Somali National Army and the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama’a (ASWJ) militia, a group of moderate Sufi Muslims which has played a key role in the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab insurgency.
Clashes began in Dhusamareb, administrative capital of central Somalia’s Galmudug state, and spread to Guriel town, 60 km away, on Friday, residents said.
One resident said government forces had attacked a house where prominent ASWJ leaders live, and the two sides were fighting with mortars and anti-aircraft guns in the city center.
“After 11 years of peace, Dhusamareb city today is hell,” Halima Farah told Reuters by phone, adding that she and her four children were cowering inside their flimsy house. “We are holding our children’s hands but we have no way out.”
Al-Shabab has been fighting the internationally recognized Somali government since 2008. The militants have also attacked American military bases as well as bars, hotels, a shopping mall and a university in Kenya and Uganda. Two years ago, an Al-Shabab truck bomb in Mogadishu killed around 500 civilians.
Somali government troops, supported by a 21,000-strong African Union peacekeeping force, launched a limited offensive against Al-Shabab last year. But a top American diplomat said progress had petered out with the internal rivalries.
“The operation has stalled,” Rodney Hunter, the US political coordinator to the United Nations, told the Security Council this week.
“It is imperative that federal government and federal member states’ security services focus on combating Al-Shabab, rather than engaging in armed conflict with each other to resolve political disputes.”
Competition for political control and international security funds lie at the heart of the conflict.
Some regional states accuse the government of meddling in local elections to entrench allies ahead of national elections scheduled for this year. They also want a larger slice of the hundreds of millions of dollars that foreign donors spend annually on Somali security forces.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Federal army, ASWJ regional militia clash in central Somalia. • Washington warns clashes hinder battle against Al-Shabab.

The federal government wants to keep control of those funds, saying it fears the balkanization of the country, and accuses some state authorities of behaving like warlords.
Tensions were high between Mogadishu and regional authorities in Kismayo during elections in Jubbaland, along the Kenyan border, in August. There was a small clash in neighboring Gedo earlier this year, and what Hunter described as a “politically motivated offensive ... that diverts resources” from fighting Al-Shabab.
Galmudug, scene of the latest fighting, has three rival politicians all claiming to be its leader. Ahmed Abdi Kariye, who is backed by the federal government, said ASWJ forces had started the fighting by firing on a checkpoint.
ASWJ leaders said the first provocation came from the government.
“We sacrificed our wealth and lives to liberate these areas from the terrorist Al-Shabab ... (but) the Somali government forces openly attacked Inji house, which is a home for ASWJ leaders,” ASWJ leader Sheikh Mohamed Shakir Ali Hassan, who also says he is leader of the state, said late Thursday.
“We have one enemy and that is Al-Shabab. Let’s jointly fight the terrorists.”
Omar Mahmood, an analyst from the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, said the power struggles were likely to continue.
“I’m not optimistic,” he said.

Topics: PSSPA

Related

World
Somalia declares locusts a ‘national emergency,’ says ministry

Japan to create fund to subsidize parents during school closure

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Japan to create fund to subsidize parents during school closure

  • Abe is expected to explain how the government will cope with impact of the closure of schools
  • Infections from the virus in Japan have topped 200, with five deaths
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s government plans to create a fund to help companies pay subsidies to workers who need to take days off to look after their children while schools are closed, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
The move comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday asked local authorities to shut schools from Monday in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
This means students will be out from Monday at least until the new academic year starts in early April, prompting Japanese parents, along with teachers and businesses, to scramble to find new ways to live and work.
Abe is expected to explain how the government will cope with impact of the closure of schools at a media briefing scheduled for Saturday, the report said.
Japan also aims to pass legislation that would allow local governments to control the usage of public facilities as another measure to prevent the spread of the virus during the ongoing parliament session, the report said.
Infections from the virus in Japan have topped 200, with five deaths — including one on Friday of a man in his seventies. That excludes more than 700 cases and five more deaths from the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama.

Topics: Japan China Coronavirus

Related

World
World’s oldest man dies in Japan at 112
Update
Business & Economy
Japan’s ANA Holdings says buying 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Latest updates

Japan to create fund to subsidize parents during school closure
Malaysian rivals Mahathir and Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Virus spreading worldwide as more countries report first cases
Saudi Cup: All eyes on Riyadh as the world’s most valuable horse race debuts
What We Are Reading Today: Land of Wondrous Cold

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.