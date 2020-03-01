You are here

  • Home
  • Damascus says to exchange consular missions with Libya’s Haftar

Damascus says to exchange consular missions with Libya’s Haftar

A delegation representing eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar met Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem (picture) in Damascus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnm8r

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Damascus says to exchange consular missions with Libya’s Haftar

  • Libya has not had any representation in Damascus since 2012
  • Both sides also pledged to coordinate to ‘confront Turkish interference and aggression against both countries’
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Damascus and parallel Libyan authorities opposed to the weak UN-recognized government in Tripoli agreed Sunday to exchange diplomatic missions and confront Turkish “interference,” state media said.
A delegation representing eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar met Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in Damascus, state news agency SANA said.
“A memorandum of understanding was signed... for the reopening of diplomatic and consular missions,” SANA said.
Libya has not had any representation in Damascus since 2012, following the fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.
Muallem said diplomatic missions would be reopened in Damascus and the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, controlled by Haftar’s forces.
The two sides also pledged to coordinate to “confront Turkish interference and aggression against both countries.”
The agreement comes as tensions spiral between Syrian regime and Turkish forces in northwestern Syria, where bombardment has killed dozens of troops on each side.
Turkey backs the Government of National Accord in the Libyan capital Tripoli, and has dispatched troops and pro-Turkish Syrian fighters to the North African country.
Haftar, backed by the Syrian regime’s main ally Russia, has been battling since April to seize Tripoli from the GNA.
Syria’s conflict, sparked by the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.
The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 as the death toll mounted. Several regional powers, betting on the demise of President Bashar Assad’s regime, suspended diplomatic ties with Damascus.
Some have since restored those ties. In December 2018, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy, followed by Bahrain.

Topics: Libya Syria Khalifa Haftar Walid Muallem

Related

Middle-East
Rival Libyan politicians meet for peace talks in Geneva
Middle-East
UN: Libya’s warring sides agree to lasting cease-fire deal

Iraq postpones confidence vote for 3rd time as clock ticks

Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Iraq postpones confidence vote for 3rd time as clock ticks

  • Parliament speaker Mohammed Halbusi did not schedule a new date for the session
  • On Sunday, only 108 lawmakers out of a total of 329 attended the extraordinary session
Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s divided parliament postponed a vote of confidence in prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi’s government for a third time Sunday for a lack of quorum, prolonging a political vacuum.
Parliament speaker Mohammed Halbusi did not schedule a new date for the session but noted a constitutional deadline for the vote would expire on Monday.
On Sunday, only 108 lawmakers out of a total of 329 attended the extraordinary session, which had already been delayed twice last week for lack of a quorum.
Iraq’s parliament is the most divided in its recent history and Allawi is struggling to secure support from Sunni Arab and Kurdish minorities for his proposed cabinet.
Over the past week, he has adjusted the line-up to bolster support, while also holding talks with Sunni and Kurdish representatives.
Nominated on February 1 to replace Adel Abdel Mahdi who stepped down in December, Allawi must get parliament to approve his cabinet in a confidence vote, otherwise President Barham Salih has said he will designate a new premier unilaterally.
According to political sources, the president intends to propose intelligence chief Mustafa Al-Kazimi.
Anti-government demonstrators rallied in Baghdad and southern hotspots on Sunday to press for a government of technocrats not beholden to political parties or foreign interests, said an AFP correspondent.
Demonstrators who have remained mobilized since October have rejected the choice of Allawi for premier, saying he is too close to the elite against which they have protesting.

Topics: Iraq Vote

Latest updates

Damascus says to exchange consular missions with Libya’s Haftar
Iraq postpones confidence vote for 3rd time as clock ticks
Saudi rapper denies she was detained, plans for a new video
25 hospitals equipped to deal with coronavirus: Saudi health ministry
King Salman Energy Park announces key investment

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.