Check with your Umrah agents about refund, Saudi Hajj Ministry tells pilgrims

Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah on Feb. 28, 2020. (AFP)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Pilgrims who have any related inquiries could contact the ministry’s care center
  • The Kingdom has placed a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims
JEDDAH: Umrah pilgrims who have paid the fees for pilgrimage visas and other services can request a refund, said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
The refunds can be made electronically through Umrah agents in the pilgrims’ respective countries.
The ministry added that pilgrims who have any related inquiries could contact the ministry’s care center at the toll-free number: (00966920002814) or via the official mail of the ministry: ([email protected]).
Saudi Arabia has placed a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims in an attempt to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Officials have stressed that the restrictions are temporary and will be continuously reviewed by the health authorities.
Most foreign pilgrims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah before or after the completion of their religious rituals in Makkah, This has also been halted, according to the recent ban.
This was one of the precautionary restrictions announced early on Thursday as health authorities in the Kingdom closely monitor the spread of the virus. Tourist-visa holders from countries judged to pose a particularly high risk of spreading the virus will also be denied entry.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said it supports Saudi Arabia’s actions to protect pilgrims and visitors from coronavirus. The Egyptian Dar Al-Ifta also said Saudi Arabia’s decision to temporarily suspend Umrah visas over the coronavirus outbreak was in accordance with Sharia law and it would help preserve the lives of pilgrims.

