Check with your Umrah agents about refund, Saudi Hajj Ministry tells pilgrims

Saudi rapper denies she was detained, plans for a new video

RIYADH: A Saudi female rapper known by the name “Bint Mecca” has denied being detained by authorities over her recent music video.

The rapper Asayel Al-Bishi said she was questioned for not having the right permits to shoot her recent viral music video, “Bint Mecca”.

In the clip published on YouTube on Feb, 13, Al-Bishi rapped about women of the city, and the footage included scenes of young girls dancing to the song.

The video was removed from YouTube, and Al-Bishi was questioned by the Saudi prosecutor general over filming without a permit, according to Al Arabiya English.

“The problem was that I taped the music video of a song that I wrote without a permit to film the video. I didn’t know I had to get the permit,” said Al-Bishi she told the news website.

“In the public prosecution they informed me. The video was not a problem, it was an administrative issue of not obtaining the right permits,” she added.

“I was called in for questioning and they investigated the issue,” confirmed Al-Bishi, and added that her only violation was failing to secure a permit before filming.Social media users speculated that the artist was detained and charged.

“There are people that are supportive and some who are against. I respect people’s opinions,” said Al-Bishi.

When asked about her future plans, Al-Bishi told Al Arabiya English that she was planning to shoot more videos, and said she will make sure to get the right permits next time.