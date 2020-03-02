You are here

  • Home
  • Everton’s manager Ancelotti sees red in Manchester United draw

Everton’s manager Ancelotti sees red in Manchester United draw

Raul Jimenez boosted Wolves’ bid to qualify for the Champions League as his late winner capped the visitors’ dramatic fightback in their 3-2 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. Wolves have moved into sixth place in the Premier League. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9tq9u

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Everton’s manager Ancelotti sees red in Manchester United draw

  • Goalkeeping errors were central to outcome at Goodison Park
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after approaching the referee as yet more VAR controversy contributed to a fiery finish in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Goalkeeping errors by both United’s David De Gea and Everton’s Jordan Pickford were central to the outcome at Goodison Park.
But Everton thought they had won the game in stoppage time when a shot from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had opened the scoring, deflected off United’s Harry Maguire and into the net.
The goal, however, was ruled out by the video assistant referee with the offside Gylfi Sigurdsson, lying in the path of De Gea, deemed to have obstructed the view of the keeper.
Veteran Italian manager Ancelotti was as unhappy as the home crowd on Merseyside, with the Toffees boss sent off after approaching referee Chris Kavanagh on the field.
The draw saw fifth-placed United miss the chance to cut the gap to Chelsea in fourth to a single point in the Premier League table as Everton stayed in 11th position.
Anthony Martial returned to the United lineup in one of five changes to the side made by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Europa League victory over Club Brugge in midweek.
Ancelotti made five changes as well, with Andre Gomes starting in midfield for the first time since early November following a severe ankle injury.
It took Everton just three minutes to break the deadlock with a bizarre goal that delighted the Goodison Park faithful.
There seemed little danger as De Gea dwelt on a clearance.
But his eventual kick downfield was blocked by the charging Calvert-Lewin, with the rebound flying into the unguarded United net.
De Gea did make amends in part by denying Calvert-Lewin a second goal by tipping a shot wide while, at the other end of the pitch, Nemanja Matic hit the crossbar as United sought an equalizer.
Another goalkeeping error helped United draw level in the 31st minute when England No. 1  Pickford, with national manager Gareth Southgate watching from the stands, failed to cover Bruno Fernandes’ speculative, if well-struck, effort from long range.
Everton midfielder Sigurdsson went close to making it 2-1 to the Toffees early in the second half.
United’s Victor Lindelof carelessly gave away a free kick on the edge of the box and Sigurdsson saw his curling strike come back off the post, with Richarlison unable to get the rebound on target as he followed up.
Pickford, as De Gea had done earlier in the game, then atoned for a costly mistake to keep his side in the match.
In the closing moments of normal time, he blocked Fernandes’ initial shot and then acrobatically dashed across his goal to keep out Odion Ighalo’s follow-up.

Topics: Manchester United LIVER POOL

Related

Sport
Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title
Sport
Birhanu Legese wins Tokyo marathon for second year running

Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title

Spain's Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal bites the trophy after winning the Mexican Tennis Open ATP final match against USA's Taylor Fritz during the Mexico ATP Open men's singles tennis final in Acapulco, Guerrero state on February 29, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title

  • Nadal ceded the world No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic after the Australian Open, where the Serb won a record eighth title
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: World No. 2 Rafael Nadal captured his first ATP Tour title of 2020, easily defeating unseeded Taylor Fritz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in the final of the Mexico Open.
The 33-year-old Nadal, playing in his first tournament since losing in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open last month, didn’t drop a set all week and improved to 19-2 all-time at this event.
He nabbed his third Mexico Open title to go with victories in 2013 and 2005.
“I couldn’t be happier. I played a great event from the beginning to the end,” Nadal said.
“Acapulco was the first big title that I won in my career, so to be able to stay here after 15 years is amazing.
“I can’t thank enough the people who make me feel at home every single time.”
Nadal wasted no time figuring out Fritz’s game in the first career meeting between the two.
The 19-time Grand Slam winner made eight unforced errors and needed just one ace but it came in the final game of the second set to get to championship point.
Nadal closed it out with a blistering serve that handcuffed Fritz and gave Nadal his 85th career title.
Nadal ceded the world No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic after the Australian Open, where the Serb won a record eighth title. Nadal could have regained the top spot with a win in Acapulco, but he also needed Djokovic to fail to reach the final in this week’s Dubai event.
Djokovic extended his win streak to 21 matches by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 earlier Saturday to lift the Dubai trophy.
Nadal won the final eight points to take the first set. He seized control by breaking Fritz’s serve in the ninth game to go up 5-4. He then served for the set, winning four straight points.
On set point he hammered a serve which Fritz barely got back. That set up an overhead smash for Nadal which he put away nicely.
Nadal broke Fritz twice in the second set, including the fifth game to go up 3-2. He broke Fritz again to take a 5-4 lead and then served out the match.
Nadal has now won a title 17 consecutive years.
In the women’s final, seventh seeded Heather Watson captured her first WTA title in three years by grinding out a 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 win over Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez.
The persistent Fernandez, of Filipino and Ecuadorean descent, survived nine championship points before finally succumbing to Britain’s Watson in a two hour, 46 minute marathon.

Topics: Rafael Nadal

Related

Sport
Birhanu Legese wins Tokyo marathon for second year running
Sport
Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run ended by Watford

Latest updates

Everton’s manager Ancelotti sees red in Manchester United draw
Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title
Birhanu Legese wins Tokyo marathon for second year running
King Abdullah Port winds up a record-breaking 2019
Gulf bourses dive as virus hits oil price

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.