Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title

Spain's Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal bites the trophy after winning the Mexican Tennis Open ATP final match against USA's Taylor Fritz during the Mexico ATP Open men's singles tennis final in Acapulco, Guerrero state on February 29, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

LOS ANGELES: World No. 2 Rafael Nadal captured his first ATP Tour title of 2020, easily defeating unseeded Taylor Fritz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in the final of the Mexico Open.
The 33-year-old Nadal, playing in his first tournament since losing in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open last month, didn’t drop a set all week and improved to 19-2 all-time at this event.
He nabbed his third Mexico Open title to go with victories in 2013 and 2005.
“I couldn’t be happier. I played a great event from the beginning to the end,” Nadal said.
“Acapulco was the first big title that I won in my career, so to be able to stay here after 15 years is amazing.
“I can’t thank enough the people who make me feel at home every single time.”
Nadal wasted no time figuring out Fritz’s game in the first career meeting between the two.
The 19-time Grand Slam winner made eight unforced errors and needed just one ace but it came in the final game of the second set to get to championship point.
Nadal closed it out with a blistering serve that handcuffed Fritz and gave Nadal his 85th career title.
Nadal ceded the world No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic after the Australian Open, where the Serb won a record eighth title. Nadal could have regained the top spot with a win in Acapulco, but he also needed Djokovic to fail to reach the final in this week’s Dubai event.
Djokovic extended his win streak to 21 matches by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 earlier Saturday to lift the Dubai trophy.
Nadal won the final eight points to take the first set. He seized control by breaking Fritz’s serve in the ninth game to go up 5-4. He then served for the set, winning four straight points.
On set point he hammered a serve which Fritz barely got back. That set up an overhead smash for Nadal which he put away nicely.
Nadal broke Fritz twice in the second set, including the fifth game to go up 3-2. He broke Fritz again to take a 5-4 lead and then served out the match.
Nadal has now won a title 17 consecutive years.
In the women’s final, seventh seeded Heather Watson captured her first WTA title in three years by grinding out a 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 win over Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez.
The persistent Fernandez, of Filipino and Ecuadorean descent, survived nine championship points before finally succumbing to Britain’s Watson in a two hour, 46 minute marathon.

Birhanu Legese wins Tokyo marathon for second year running

Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men’s category in the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Birhanu Legese wins Tokyo marathon for second year running

Updated 6 min 7 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia won the virus-hit Tokyo marathon reduced from a mass participation event of 38,000 runners to just elite athletes on Sunday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The race, which doubled up as a trial for Japanese athletes hoping to run in their home Tokyo Olympics later this year, was limited to 200 participants including wheelchair racers.
Legese won his second successive Tokyo marathon in 2hr 4min 15sec with Bashir Abdi of Belgium second in 2:04.49 followed by Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia 2:04:51.
“I’m very happy,” said Legese, who crossed the line 33 seconds quicker than when winning last year. “The time is good, although I’d thought I would be able to run faster.
“But today was a bit windy and my pace in the early stage of the race was not very good, so I accept it,” he said.
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel won the women’s race in 2:17.45 ahead of Ethiopian runners Birhane Dibaba and Sutume Asefa Kebede in 2:18:35 and 2:20:30 respectively.
The Tokyo marathon is one of the biggest sporting events to be affected by the coronavirus in Japan, with the Olympic Games opening ceremony less than five months away.
Last week, the International Tennis Federation said Japan’s home Davis Cup tie against Ecuador in Miki next weekend will be played behind closed doors.
The Japanese Football Association has postponed all top-flight J-League matches until March 15.
The International Olympic Committee said last week it was “fully committed” to holding the 2020 Games in Tokyo as planned, despite the widening new coronavirus outbreak.
The viral outbreak across Japan and dozens of other countries has fueled concerns about the Summer Games, which open on July 24.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepped up national measures to contain the virus, calling on organizers of large events to consider canceling or delaying them.
Disruption caused by the virus has affected Olympic qualifying in several sports, including football, boxing, badminton, handball and wrestling and sailing.
Tokyo’s Olympic organizers have repeatedly said they are focused on holding a safe Olympics and Paralympics with the IOC’s full backing.

