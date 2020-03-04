You are here

Malaysia’s new prime minister delays parliament session by two months

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah appointed Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister, saying he believed Muhyiddin possibly had the support of a majority in parliament. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in on Sunday after a week of political turmoil
  • But there are opposition efforts to challenge his government with a confidence vote
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has postponed the start of parliamentary proceedings by two months, the speaker said on Wednesday, amid opposition efforts to challenge his government with a confidence vote.
Muhyiddin was sworn in on Sunday after a week of political turmoil triggered by the abrupt resignation of 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.
King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah appointed Muhyiddin as the prime minister, saying he believed Muhyiddin possibly had the support of a majority in parliament.
But Mahathir’s coalition has said they have the majority and vowed to bring a confidence vote in parliament when it reconvened on March 9.
Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md. Yusof said in a statement that he has received a letter from Muhyiddin stating the session will instead start on May 18.
Muhyiddin, a former interior minister in Mahathir’s cabinet, joined hands with the UMNO party — which lost federal power in the 2018 election — and Islamist party PAS to form a new coalition.
His move came after the resignation of Mahathir, who then tried out to form a national unity government that would have given him greater powers but got little support from politicians.
Mahathir went back to partner with his old rival Anwar Ibrahim to stop Muhyiddin but the king’s decision to appoint the latter put an end to the efforts.

Coronavirus panic buying prompts toilet roll rationing in Australia

Updated 19 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus panic buying prompts toilet roll rationing in Australia

  • Woolworths said the restriction of four packs of toilet paper per person would apply
  • Police had to be called to a Sydney supermarket at lunchtime Wednesday when a knife was drawn in a toilet paper aisle
Updated 19 min 16 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s biggest supermarket on Wednesday announced a limit on toilet paper purchases after the global spread of coronavirus sparked a spate of panic buying Down Under.
Woolworths said the restriction of four packs of toilet paper per person would apply “to ensure more customers have access to the products.”
Hand sanitizers will also be sold from behind the service counter and restricted to two per person.
“It will help shore up stock levels as suppliers ramp up local production and deliveries in response to higher-than-usual demand,” the company said in a statement.
Despite government assurances, there has been a run on some items at Australian supermarkets, with images on social media purportedly showing shelves stripped of goods and shoppers piling trolleys high with toilet paper.
Police had to be called to a Sydney supermarket at lunchtime Wednesday when a knife was drawn in a toilet paper aisle.
New South Wales Police confirmed officers went to the western Sydney supermarket but said there were no arrests and no injuries.
It is believed a knife was raised in the air by a startled hearing- and speech-impaired customer during a heated exchange over toilet rolls.
Retailers have also experienced shortages of masks and hand sanitizers sparked by fears over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100.
The vast majority of cases have been in China, but South Korea, Italy and Iran have also emerged as hotspots.
Australia has reported 43 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken to the country’s two major supermarket chains — Woolworths and its rival Coles — about their response to panic buying.
“I can understand why people may be concerned, and go to supermarkets, and do those sorts of things. But the advice is that’s not necessary,” he told 2GB Radio on Wednesday.

