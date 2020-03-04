You are here

Researchers identify two coronavirus types as China cases dwindle

The researchers, from Peking University’s School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, cautioned that their analysis examined a limited range of data, and said follow-up studies of larger data sets are needed to better understand the virus’s evolution. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 March 2020
Reuters

  • The study found that one of the strains is more aggressive
  • Around 70% of the analysed strains belong to the more aggressive type
SHANGHAI: Scientists in China studying the coronavirus outbreak said they had found two main types of the disease could be causing infections.
The researchers, from Peking University’s School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, cautioned that their analysis examined a limited range of data, and said follow-up studies of larger data sets are needed to better understand the virus’s evolution.
The preliminary study found that a more aggressive type of the new coronavirus associated with the disease outbreak in Wuhan accounted for about 70% of analyzed strains, while 30% was linked to a less aggressive type.
The prevalence of the more aggressive virus decreased after early January 2020, they said.
“These findings strongly support an urgent need for further immediate, comprehensive studies that combine genomic data, epidemiological data, and chart records of the clinical symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” they wrote.
Their findings were published on Tuesday in the National Science Review, the journal of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Also on Wednesday, one of China’s top medical associations confirmed that the median incubation period of the coronavirus is five to seven days and the maximum 14 days.
The remarks by Du Bin, chairman of the critical care medical branch of the Chinese Medical Association, mark the most conclusive assessment of the virus’ incubation period by a government-affiliated medical organization to date.
The revelations came amid a fall in new coronavirus cases following crippling restrictions imposed on the world’s second largest economy to stop its spread, including transport suspensions and the extension of the Lunar New Year holiday.
New cases down
Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said, down from 125 the previous day, in a broad trend that has seen numbers of new cases fall from the middle of February.
The total number of cases on the mainland has now reached 80,270. The number of deaths rose by 38 to bring the total toll for mainland China to 2,981 by March 3.
All but one new death occurred in Hubei province, where the outbreak started.
With the number of new daily infections overseas now exceeding new cases in China, Chinese officials have begun to seek ways to control the spread of the virus outside of China and guard against future outbreaks.
Authorities have asked overseas Chinese hoping to return home to reconsider their travel plans, while cities across the country have set up quarantine rules for those entering from high-risk places.
An infected person is known to have arrived in China from Iran, one of the virus’ new hotspots, last week.
China is encouraging domestic producers of medical protective equipment to export protective suits to meet overseas demand as the virus spreads, Cao Xuejun, an official with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.
China’s health authorities are also studying setting up emergency reserves for medical resources and protective materials, Mao Qunan, an official at China’s National Health Commission said at the same briefing.

South Korea announces $9.8bn emergency funding to fight coronavirus

Jeff Sung

South Korea announces $9.8bn emergency funding to fight coronavirus

  • PM says country ‘can win war’ against virus outbreak as cases top 5,600
  • At least 4,000 people test positive in Daegu city where first Korean infections were recorded
SEOUL: South Korea on Wednesday earmarked $9.8 billion to fight the coronavirus outbreak as the number of infections soared to 5,621, badly hitting the country’s economy.

Authorities reported 293 new cases on Wednesday alone, with the death toll from the virus hitting 34.

Nearly 90 percent of the COVID-19 infections were diagnosed in the southeastern city of Daegu – where the coronavirus in South Korea was first recorded – and nearby towns.

And the number of confirmed cases in the east Asian nation was expected to rise even more with the country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare awaiting the test results of 28,000 people.

“Daegu is in a very difficult situation,” said South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who has set up an ad hoc office in the city. “We can win this war against COVID-19 when we all fight together.”

More than 4,000 people have tested positive in Daegu alone, and some 770 in nearby North Gyeongsang province. Most of the cases in Daegu are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus religious group.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed an all-out campaign against the outbreak, ordering all government agencies to be on 24-hour emergency alert.

“The crisis in Daegu and North Gyeongsang province reached its peak and the whole country has entered a war against the infectious disease,” Moon said, apologizing for a shortage of face masks, as public anger against his administration grew over its handling of the outbreak.

With South Koreans queuing outside retail stores and pharmacies to buy masks, and hospitals struggling to find beds for patients, an online petition for the impeachment of the humanitarian lawyer-turned-president had on Wednesday attracted nearly 1.5 million signatures.

Petitioners have also criticized the government’s failure to impose a complete ban on visitors from China, where the coronavirus originated.

The government’s $9.8 billion supplementary budget plan is aimed at mitigating the impact of the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, as efforts to contain the disease worsen supply disruptions. The country’s largest-ever supplementary budget in response to a contagious disease is now subject to approval by the National Assembly.

The South Korean military has deployed thousands of doctors and medical staff to assist at civilian hospitals. In a bid to find and isolate infected people, 48 drive-through testing centers have been set up by the government, where people can be examined without getting out of their cars to limit the chances of infection.

More than 90 countries and territories have now imposed entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on travelers from South Korea over coronavirus concerns.

Among them, Qatar began to enforce an entry ban from Monday on foreigners with a record of visits to South Korea, China, Iran, Italy or Egypt over the past month.

Five other countries — the Maldives, Vietnam, Japan, Fiji and the Philippines — were barring entry to anyone who had been to Daegu or its nearby towns.

Several other countries and some Chinese provinces were imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers from South Korea.

“I spoke to a number of foreign counterparts and they told me the measures were taken because they had lax quarantine systems and these really have nothing to do with the relations with South Korea,” Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told a parliamentary session.

Kang said she had spoken on the phone with her counterparts from India, Iraq, Indonesia and El Salvador to call for the easing of their travel restrictions on South Koreans.

The US has yet to implement entry restrictions, but American President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was looking closely at South Korea over the coronavirus outbreak and would decide whether to impose travel restrictions on its Asian ally “at the right time.”

Meanwhile, the South Korean foreign ministry is to send three rapid response teams to Vietnam this week to help some 270 Korean nationals who have been quarantined there.

Topics: China Coronavirus South Korea COVID-19

