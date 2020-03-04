You are here

Italy to ban public events, handshakes and hugs to contain coronavirus

A woman leaves the a pre-triage medical tent in front of the Cremona hospital, in Cremona, northern Italy, on March 4, 2020. Italy will recommend people stop kissing in public, avoid shaking hands and keep a safe distance from each other to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Other measures to be approved by the government, which has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 disease, includes a plan to play all football matches behind closed doors.(AFP)
ROME: Italy’s government is set to close cinemas and theaters and ban public events across the whole country to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to a draft decree drawn up on Wednesday.
The decree seen by Reuters orders “the suspension of events of any nature... that entail the concentration of people and do not allow for a safety distance of at least one meter (yard) to be respected.”
The draft decree also tells Italians to avoid hugging and shaking hands to prevent as much as possible a further spread of the potentially deadly illness which has been mainly concentrated in the country’s northern regions.

EU rejects Turkey's 'blackmail', borders to stay closed to migrants: France

EU rejects Turkey's 'blackmail', borders to stay closed to migrants: France

  • France's FM said EU will ensure borders to stay closed to migrants
PARIS: The European Union will not give in to "blackmail" by Turkey and borders will remain closed to migrants despite Ankara's threat to let them pass, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday.
"The borders of Greece and the Schengen Area are closed, and we will ensure they stay closed" despite attempts to enter by thousands of migrants who have massed on Turkey's frontier since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would be allowed to cross into the EU, Le Drian told senators.
Erdogan has warned Europe that it must support his "solutions" to end the conflict in Syria if it wants to avoid a new migrant crisis, despite a 2016 deal to stop the flow of refugees in exchange for billions of euros.
Tensions have soared over Ankara launched an offensive against Syria's Russia-backed forces after more than 50 Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib Province in recent weeks.
Close to one million people in Idlib have been displaced by the Syrian government assault, which is backed by Russian air power, though they are currently blocked from entering Turkey.
Le Drian said Erdogan needs to clarify his intentions with his allies in the NATO alliance, instead of demanding their support only after taking unilateral action in Syria.
"We will need to quickly have a frank and serious public discussion with Turkey to know where each stands and where our common interests lie, otherwise we will not get out of this," he said.

