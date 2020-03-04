You are here

  • Home
  • Oman’s sultan meets Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman

Oman’s sultan meets Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman

1 / 3
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said received Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi deputy minister of defense, in Muscat on Wednesday. (SPA)
2 / 3
Prince Khalid, who is on an official visit to Oman, conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the sultan. (SPA)
3 / 3
Prince Khalid, who is on an official visit to Oman, conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the sultan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbf38

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

Oman’s sultan meets Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman

  • Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Numani, minister of the royal office in Oman, held a luncheon in honor of Prince Khalid and his delegation
  • Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of King Salman and the crown prince to the sultan
Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

MUSCAT: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said received Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi deputy minister of defense, in Muscat on Wednesday.
They reviewed relations between the Kingdom and Oman during the meeting, Prince Khalid said in a tweet. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments in addition to issues of common interest.

Prince Khalid, who is on an official visit to Oman, conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the sultan.
Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Numani, minister of the royal office in Oman, held a luncheon in honor of Prince Khalid and his delegation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Prince Khalid bin Salman

Related

Middle-East
UK foreign minister visits Oman, Saudi Arabia to boost post-Brexit ties
Saudi Arabia
Omani students visit Saudi pavilion at Muscat fair

We are not blackmailing anyone, says CTS chief

Updated 45 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

We are not blackmailing anyone, says CTS chief

  • Kieran O’Sullivan slams STC for ‘name calling,’ says he has respect for Saudi people
Updated 45 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The head of an international electronics company denied on Wednesday that they were blackmailing the Saudi telecoms provider STC with a lawsuit over the similarity between the two companies’ logos.

“I want to be very clear about this, we’re not blackmailing anybody,” Kieran O’Sullivan, chairman and chief executive of CTS, told Arab News. “There’s no need to resort to name-calling, we’re professional people.

“We’ve got great respect and admiration for the Saudi people and their creativity, we do not believe STC’s actions reflect on the Saudi people.”

The dispute began in December when the Saudi company revealed its new logo as part of a rebranding. Marketing experts and others drew attention to its similarity with the logo of CTS, which makes sensors and other electronic components. 

CTS filed a lawsuit in the Saudi courts in January, claiming its trademark had been infringed on. In February, STC accused an unknown company of blackmail and said it would take the necessary measures to protect the group and its shareholders’ rights.

O’Sullivan said: “If STC wants to use our property then they should not just take it. We’re open to reaching a constructive business solution together, and that’s not blackmail.

“We’ve been very cordial throughout the whole process; we’ve made concerted efforts to handle this issue privately. However, STC is not engaged in a serious manner, therefore from our perspective, CTS has taken the necessary steps to protect our property.

“We think we’ve got a very good case and the copying is very evident, we are confident that the Saudi justice system will treat this case with the fairness and the gravity it deserves.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia CTS STC

Related

Business & Economy
STC denies logo copycat claims, denounces ‘blackmail’ attempts
Media
Saudi Telecom’s new logo slammed for being ‘almost identical’ to US firm

Latest updates

We are not blackmailing anyone, says CTS chief
EU backs Greece and rejects Turkish ‘use of migrants’
Greek navy ship on Lesbos houses latest island migrants
Saudi Arabia detects second coronavirus case
Shooting stars: Photo display puts Saudi Arabia in the frame

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.