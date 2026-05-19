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Dubai Basketball ABA League semifinals to be played in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dubai Basketball ABA League semifinals to be played in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Dubai Basketball will play their ABA Legaue semi-finals in Bosmia and Herzegovina on May 21 and 25. (Supplied)
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Updated 19 May 2026 10:45
Arab News
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Dubai Basketball ABA League semifinals to be played in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dubai Basketball ABA League semifinals to be played in Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Games against Buducnost VOLI will take place at Arena Husejin Smajlovic in Zenica on May 21 and 25, and a potential decider 3 days later
Updated 19 May 2026 10:45
Arab News
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DUBAI: Following several meetings held over the past few days between Dubai Basketball, the ABA League and Buducnost VOLI, it has been decided that the team will play the ABA League semifinals in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Due to the recent geopolitical events in the region, the first game of the semifinals series between Dubai Basketball and Buducnost VOLI will not be played at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai as initially planned.

Over the past few days, the club worked with all parties involved to explore the possibility of returning to the UAE for the series, but it was ultimately decided that the game would be played in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In addition, the game date has been changed and instead of being played on May 20, the first match will take place on Thursday, May 21 at Arena Husejin Smajlovic in Zenica, with the second game on May 25.

If a third game is necessary, the team will return to Dubai.

In a statement, Dubai Basketball said they regret not being able to “reunite” with fans and would continue working toward bringing games back to the city.

Topics: Dubai Basketball Bosnia

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