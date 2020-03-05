Nine killed in Gaza as bakery fire spreads through packed market

You are here

A young Palestinian uses buckets filled with water to help put out a fire that broke out in a market in the refugee camp of Nuseirat in central Gaza Strip, on March 5, 2020.(AFP)
Reuters

  • Four children and three women were among the dead
  • Witnesses said they heard an explosion come from a bakery in the Nusseirat camp
GAZA: At least nine people were killed and 60 injured on Thursday when a bakery fire spread through a crowded market in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.
Four children and three women were among the dead and 14 of the injured were in critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Witnesses said they heard an explosion come from a bakery in the Nusseirat camp in central Gaza before a blaze engulfed the bakery and quickly spread to nearby stores, factories and cars parked along the street.
Large numbers of civilians rushed to help firefighters put out the flames. Smoke rising over the refugee camp could be seen from miles away.
Gaza, a Palestinian enclave which covers 140 square miles (365 square km) along the Mediterranean Sea, is home to some two million people. Israel maintains a blockade of the Strip, citing security concerns over its Islamist rulers Hamas, with which it has fought several wars. 

CAIRO: Egypt on Thursday reopened Djoser’s Step Pyramid, the first pyramid ever built, after a 14-year restoration costing nearly $6.6 million.

The pyramid, a UNESCO world heritage site, was constructed 4700 years ago during the era of Pharaoh Djoser, one of Ancient Egypt’s Third Dynasty kings.

After decades of neglect and the risk of collapse, the Egyptian government started an ambitious project to restore it to splendour in 2006.

“Today we celebrate the completion of the project of warding off the danger and maintaining and restoring the first and oldest remaining pyramid in Egypt,” said tourism and antiquities minister Khaled Al-Anani.

The structure was designed by Imhotep, described by some as the world’s first architect.

“We are in awe as to how he was able to create this structure, which has remained standing for 4,700 years,” said Anani.

Restoration work stopped in 2011 after Egypt’s popular uprising that toppled longtime President Hosni Mubark, but resumed at the end of 2013.

Djoser’s Step Pyramid, the first large-scale stone construction in history and the largest pyramidal funerary complex, is located at Saqqara archaeological site, west of Cairo.

The 60-meter-high pyramid consists of six stacked steps over a burial shaft tomb which is 28 meters deep and seven meters wide.

Speaking alongside the pyramid, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Egypt was engaged in many large-scale projects, and the restoration of its heritage was one of them.

“Although of course we are very proud that this is an Egyptian legacy, we also know very well it is world and global heritage that we are very keen to maintain,” he added.

The project saw efforts to prevent the pyramid from collapsing, and external and internal restoration work, including of the paths leading to the pyramid and the internal corridors leading to the burial chamber.

Experts also restored the sarcophagus of King Djoser within the pyramid and the walls of the burial shaft tomb.

